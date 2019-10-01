Radiohole Presents NOW SERVING

Radiohole, the company recently praised as "masters of design-forward experimental mayhem" by the American Theater Magazine, is pleased to present the world premiere of Now Serving: A Guide to Aesthetic Etiquette in Four Courses, an immersive performance dinner party, created and performed by the company members Amanda Bender, Erin Douglass, Eric Dyer, and Maggie Hoffman, with Catherine McRae on violin and Kristin Worrall as pastry chef. Performances will take place November 2-16 at The Collapsable Hole (155 Bank Street, NY, NY).

Tickets are $25 (peanut gallery) and $50 (table seating; both tiers include food) and can be purchased by visiting radiohole.com or Radiohole.brownpapertickets.com.

The evening begins as an extremely intimate formal "dinner party" with fetishistic reverence for Emily Post in which ten audience members join Radiohole at the table and the remaining guests watch from the peanut gallery above. Everyone is given cocktails, wine, hors d'oeuvres, and at the table, a four-course meal. The food is served and consumed in a ritualistic, performative manner that begins to undermine the formality and civility of the evening, revealing a very different, darker ritual than those prescribed by Emily Post, and unleashing a surreal bacchanalian feast which sets its revenge on the patriarchy.





