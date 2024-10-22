RUNNING FOR THE WHITE HOUSE Streaming On Demand Through November 1

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This election season, two solo theater artists are coming together to create "Running for the White House: Two Women, One Hundred Years Apart." The program is available to stream on demand through November 1 and features two solo plays, one about Victoria Woodhull who ran for President in 1872, and one about Shirley Chisholm who ran for President in 1972. Those wishing to watch the program need to register to get the link; the event is free, although donations will be accepted. For more information and to register, visit www.bit.ly/R4WH.

Before Hillary and Kamala, two women ran for President of the United States, a century apart: Victoria Woodhull in 1872 and Shirley Chisholm in 1972. They were voices for social justice, opportunity and equality. They cracked the glass ceiling then. There's a chance it will break now. Ingrid Griffith and Emma Palzere-Rae, who met in 2020 at a virtual theater producers group, thought that one day they should perform their plays together. Now is the time.

"The Woodhull Project," written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae, explores the life of Victoria Woodhull, 1872 presidential candidate, through a contemporary lens. Woodhull appears on the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, wondering if she has left any legacy. Flashbacks of her life, coupled with her commentary, explore how we can make a better world. This is a re-broadcast of the live-streamed performance from September 2020. The Woodhull Project is directed by Albert Cremin, with Production Stage Management by Carin Jennie Estey.

"Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed & Unbowed," written and performed by Ingrid Griffith, is about the first woman and African American to seek the nomination for president of the United States from one of the two major political parties (1972). Four years earlier, Shirley Chisholm made history by becoming the first African American woman to win a seat in Congress. In the 1960s and 70's, this Brooklyn-born daughter of Caribbean parents was on a mission. She called herself Fighting Shirley as she faced off against the political machine in the name of justice. This year is the centennial celebration of Shirley Chisholm's birth. The trailblazer is back to tell us what it took then and what it will take now to make a difference.

There will be a virtual talk-back on Sunday, October 27 from 3:00 - 4:00 pm EDT. All registrants will receive the link to the talk back.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Ingrid Griffith (SAG/AFTRA, Dramatists Guild) is the creator and performer of the one-woman show, Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed and Unbowed, (www.unbossedunbowed.com), a story about the life and times of the African American 20th century icon/social justice activist, Shirley Anita (St. Hill) Chisholm whose parents were from Barbados and Guyana. The show has garnered awards as Ingrid continues to tour it throughout the country and abroad. "I've been moved to write and share Shirley Chisholm's story in the hope that more people will become aware of her contributions, appreciate how her voice resonates today, and be inspired to get involved to bring about positive change in their community and our world."

Ingrid Griffith's first solo show is the internationally acclaimed Demerara Gold, about a Guyanese girl's immigrant experience (demeraragoldtheshow.com). Demerara Gold by Ingrid Griffith is also a published play (publisher: NoPassport Press, 2016). Griffith is a trained actor with a Master's Degree in Creative Writing. She has taught Pubic Speaking and Civic Engagement in the Communications Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.

Emma Palzere-Rae (Actress/ Playwright/Producer) has appeared in regional, stock and off-Broadway theater, as well as in film, television and radio. She founded Be Well Productions in 1989, touring several critically acclaimed one-woman plays on characters as diverse as Julia Margaret Cameron, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Victoria Woodhull, Emily Dickinson and Gilda Radner. Favorite roles include Mrs. Miller in "Ah, Wilderness!"(East Lynne Theater Company); Mother Miriam in "Agnes of God" (Madison Lyric Stage); and Sister Aloysius in "Doubt" (Emerson Theater Collaborative). She is the Associate Director at Artreach, Inc. (Norwich, CT) which provides arts programs to adults living with mental illnesses. A graduate of Emerson College, she is an active member of Actor's Equity, SAG-AFTRA and the Dramatists Guild (where she serves as the regional representative for New England), and serves on the The League of Professional Theatre Women - CT Chapter's Steering Committee and as Co-Chair for the New London Arts Council. In 2021, Emma was awarded an Artist Fellowship from the CT Office of the Arts. www.BeWellProductions.com.

