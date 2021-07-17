RSPC Announces Its Outdoor NYC Parks Tour This Summer

Founding Artistic Director Akia Squitieri announced today that Rising Sun Performance Company will be presenting a rotation of children's plays to be performed in person at outdoor NYC parks for free for the months of July & August. The first performance location will be in the Woodlawn playground, Van Cortlandt Park in the East Bronx.

Akia stated, "After over a year of being apart, we are excited to return to in-person theater and find it fitting for our ensemble-based company to kick off our in-person performances with this free vital programming in partnership with the New York City Parks Department".

Rising Sun Performance Company's Theatre for Young Audience Programming promises to be entertaining, interactive, and inspirational for audiences of all ages. The cast of professionals are not only gifted performers but passionate members of the NYC arts community and dedicated to awakening young imaginations and sparking a light for the performing arts.

The first play featured in the touring series is "Playing Possum" by Holly Hepp-Galván. In this retelling of Mexican folklore, the story follows Possum's adventures where perhaps he plays one trick too many. Presented with both English and Spanish language elements, this play for families will have children laughing while they think about what it really means to be clever. This story is appropriate for all ages and runs about 45 minutes in length. Don't miss this playful tale filled with animals that will be sure to bring giggles to audiences of all ages.

The programming and tour launch with the following schedule.

Additional titles, dates, and performance times to be added.

Two Performances each day at Noon & 3 PM

July 18 - Woodlawn Playground, Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx NY

July 24 - Hunters Point Park, Long Island City Queens

July 31 - Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn NY

August 15 - Central Park, Manhattan

All performances are lawn seating, and audiences are encouraged to bring their own blankets or seating. We encourage guests to visit our social media and website for inclement weather notifications.

The Creative and Production Team:

By Holly Hepp-Galván

Directed by Anel Carmona

Assistant Director Chelsey Smith

Stage Manager Madeleine Blossom

Assistant Stage Manager Fatemata Krubally

Costume Design Catherine Fischer

Graphic Design Rachael Langton

Lead Covid Safety Officer David Stallings

Marketing by Jenna Atkinson, Rachael Langton, Jennifer Iris Rivera, and Akia Squitieri

Translation Support by Orlando Rodriguez, Lluvia Almanza & Anel Carmona

Featuring a rotating cast: Lluvia Almanza, Rick Benson, Rachael Langton, Denisse Mendoza, Mateo Moreno, Orlando Rodriguez, Ayesha Saleh, Rachel Shardt, Mary Sheridan & Danielle Staneck

With safety being of the highest priority the cast, crew, and creatives of the production are all fully vaccinated, tested on a weekly basis, and following a strict safety protocol led by a team of certified health & safety compliance officers.

Performances are free and subject to change due to weather. Donations are welcome and appreciated but not required for attendance. For information, location maps, and details visit www.risingsunnyc.com