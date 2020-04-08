RSPC Announces Its New Resident Ensemble Company Members

Founding Artistic Director Akia, announced today that Rising Sun Performance Company recently concluded its ensemble auditions. This was the first open call since 2017 held specifically for resident ensemble members.

The call received a record-breaking number of submissions for the coveted spots within the company. RSPC held auditions over the course of a week this past February, the audition process for some includes a rigorous 5 hour group call back process that has several components including movement, improvisation, devised story-telling and script work. This unique process allows existing and new potential ensemble to work together in a laboratory exemplifying the way work is created within RSPC.

Rising Sun Performance Company is the artistic home for a wide range of theatre artists, including actors, writers, directors, designers, singers, dancers, producers, administrators and technicians. Each ensemble member brings their own unique training, talents and aesthetic to the group. In addition to the resident ensemble, RSPC has a rotating roster of local, national and international guest artists, who work with the company on a show-to-show basis.

The 2020 Resident Ensemble includes talent from around the world, including Norway, Romania, Germany, Israel, Brazil, Italy, and from across the United States.

RSPC's 2020 New Ensemble Members are: Ashleen Rowan, Bailey Bass, Becky Saunders, Chelsey Smith, Chris Jumper, Corrianne Stein, Deanna Alexandra, Federica Borlenghi, Jackie McKenna, Jenna Atickinson, Jennifer Iris Rivera, Joan Kane, Josephine A. Pizzino, Kassime Fofana, Kevin Eubanks Jr, Kevin Rabbits, Leka Makenzie, Lluvia Almanza, Luana Seu, Luna G. Reiley, Maya Jasmin Kurokouchi, Michael Hagins, Nadia Duncan, Nathan Siever, Nicole Harley, Rachel Langton, Rebecca Kane, Sam Neagley, Samantha Simone, Stephanie Barney, Valerie David, Yashebadar Roker.

They join the existing Ensemble: Akia Squitieri, Andrew Gonzalez, Anna Hogan, Ashleigh Herndon, Ayesha Salah, Chris Goodrich, Crystal Edn, Danielle Bee Smotrich, Desiree Pinol, Donna Latham, Eric Parness, Ita Korenzecher, Julia Geromin, Justin Hsu, Laura Lamberti, Maera Daniel Hagage, Maggie Kissinger, Michael Pichardo, Raiane Cantisano, Rick Benson, Sara Dove, Susan Goodell, Sven Trygve Haabeth, & William Serri

Akia stated "We are thrilled to announce our 2020 ensemble of artists, and excited to see what their amazing talents will bring to our work and our 19th producing season. Our aesthetic is one of authenticity and inclusivity- exploring and re-envisioning stories that searches for and celebrates our collective humanity. We feel confident that these new voices will enhance our creative journey and add to our theatrical legacy."

For additional information on Rising Sun Performance Company and our individual Ensemble members visit www.risingsunnyc.com





