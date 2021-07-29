R.Evolución Latina's 14th Annual Summer Camp Concludes With A Virtual Presentation on July 30

R.Evolución Latina's 14th annual summer camp concludes with a virtual camp presentation On July 30th, 2021. This is the second virtual Free Dare To Go Beyond Children's Performing Arts Camp provided by R.Evolución Latina.

The Dare to Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp is one of R.Evolución Latina's programs for children ages 7-17, where participants have the chance to sing, dance, act, write, create, and connect with professional teaching artists.

Over 110 children and youth are currently enrolled in this year's camp under the theme, Reconnect with Your Roots. Participants are from the following states and countries; New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida, Nevada, California, Washington, Connecticut, Virginia, Georgia, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Argentina, and France.

"One of the primary goals of the camp is to serve as a platform for children to tell their stories and experiences of the pandemic through music, dance and theatre. The inclusivity and diversity of the D2GB camp continue to be an essential part of how we share respect for others and an opportunity to expose children to different stories", said founder and artistic director, Luis Salgado.

This bilingual camp is led and taught by Broadway performers and NYC professional artists who teach children with little or no access to the arts.

Teaching Artists include: Dionne Figgins (Memphis, Artistic dir. Ballet tech), Roddy Kennedy (Hamilton), Chicle the Clown, Ehizoje Azeke (Queen of the Night), Mariana Herrera (FIRE Dance), Chris Harburr (Let's Go Play), Bryan Menjivar (In The Heights), Jose Ozuna (Ailey Extension), Valeria Cossu (Mayumana), Erin Weinberger (MATILDA, The Musical), Justin Ramos (The Tempest), Daniel Gutierrez (Manteca Blue & The Latin Quarter), Taylor Williams (Hamilton).

The summer camp is being offered online from July 26 to July 30, 2021, with a virtual presentation on Friday, July 30th at 1pm LIVE on YouTube.