RECRUITING TOMORROW'S ARMY, TODAY! to be Presented at The Tank

Recruiting Tomorrow's Army, Today is Manning Jordan's tenth production. Jordan's newest piece is a 75-minute exploration of the dynamics between duos-specifically, clients and hairdressers in a downtown New York salon, and old friends from college reconnecting at the St. Regis Hotel. It delves into themes of personal connection, professionalism, and the ethical boundaries between the two.

This piece has had two staged readings. One at Starr Bar in Bushwick and one at Pete's Candy Store in Williamsburg.

This dark comedy starring Manning Jordan (SALLY, HANK & THEIR SON HARRY, Vape Lord, Patty), Alton Alburo (Last Ferry, "Friends From College" on NETFLIX, "Blue Bloods" on CBS), Erin Noll (Heaven is a place in the sky, Law & Order on NBC) and Jeremy Pinson (creator of The Hot Folder, a queer, multimedia solo show) directed by Alex Oleksy (Vape Lord, Little Katie, The Wash, Patty, the Up Above, Pink Morph Suits), will play on November 20, 22, and 24th at The Tank.

Juan Pablo Cardenas (Alburo), an employee at a big AI company leaves little room for error in his perfectly controlled life; He wears the same outfit every day, eats the same thing for lunch every day, and lets his boyfriend decide what they do each evening. A glitch in his algorithm enters his life one night in the form of Amelia Starr (Jordan) when they run into each other at a hotel bar. What ensues is a vulnerable and uncomfortable conversation, stolen identities, and a haircut bursting with sexual tension.

Recruiting Tomorrow's Army, Today is produced by Jackie Morris. Creative team includes Alex Oleksy, Manning Jordan, Cassidy Byron, Drew Brown, and Zoe Stanton-Savitz.

