RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE Premieres At IRT Theatre

Alexander Perez's play tells a story of labor-related power dynamics and that of the "work family."

Aug. 3, 2021  

Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle will have its premiere at IRT Theatre. Written by Alexander Perez and directed by Toney Brown, Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle takes the audience on a thrill ride...through a normal work week.

Set at a rundown amusement park in the Florida panhandle, this dark comedy sends the audience on a roller coaster ride of low wage labor power dynamics, sociopolitical perspectives and assimilation of multi-generational immigrants, and the concept of care within the "non-blood" family.

The production features Susana Montoya Quinchia, Paula Aliya, Teagan Kazia, Nate Betancourt, and Alexander Perez.

For more information visit www.irttheater.org.

Alexander is one of only 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the first round of the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MME) as well as Queens Theatre.


