Queer Operetta 'G' By Mur to Premiere At Wild Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wild project will present the World Premiere of G, a new operetta created, composed, and starring Mur, a nonbinary artist who has caught the eye of everyone from Cindy Sherman to Lena Dunham.

G is an autobiographical operetta about an artist's journey through a dark and comedic fever-dream following a drug-facilitated assault (gamma-hydroxybutyrate, known as 'GHB' or simply 'G') at a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen. In the "fever dream," the artist meets and encounters a wide range of queer characters who appear as teachers or prophets that hold the ancient wisdom of self-love, weaving together lessons from Dr. Maya Angelou, Buddhism, Christianity, Judaism, Greek Mythology, Deepak Chopra, and Eckhart Tolle. G is a love letter to the "G" in LGBTQIA+; promoting self-love while advocating against violence within the gay community.

"There are so many tribes of gay in New York City; the Bushwick gays, the uptown gays, the Julius gays, the sex party gays, the Broadway gays, the TED gays, the poly gays, the bator gays, the fire island gays, the billionaire gays, the Drag Race gays... it can sometimes feel like West Side Story; the jets vs. the sharks. Creating deeper love for our 'G' community is more important than ever. We all need to come together. You know what I mean?" says Mur with a wink.

Directed by Stephen Winter, G includes original visual collaborations with Victor Jeffreys II. The cast features Jade Amber, Jack Fuller, Aisha Kerensa, Malcolm Durning, Robert Quiles, Matthew Nasser, and Mur.

G runs July 19 & 20 at 8pm and July 21 at 3pm. Wild project is located at 195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B. Running time is 50 minutes. Tickets are $35 and are available by calling the wild project box office at 212-228-1195 or by visiting thewildproject.org.

Mur is a New York City based composer, visual artist, performance artist, and director. Mur wrote the music and lyrics for Angels Of The Air (2023), Salamanders Of The Fire (2023), Wonders Of The Water (2022), Children Of The Earth (2021), Trees (2020), Susan Alexandra: The Musical (2020), Requiem (2019), Mary Ann (2019), and Vagina Town (2018). Collaborations include La MaMa, Guggenheim Works and Process w/Anthony Roth Costanzo, Justin Vivian Bond, Wild Bird Fund, National Sawdust, The Flea, Nordstrom, Illesteva, Tea Hacic, Jill Platner, NYFW, Creatures of Comfort, Club Cumming, SoHo House, and Wild Project. Mur's mini musical videos have gone viral on social media and have developed a cult following.

Stephen Winter (he/they is an award-winning filmmaker, writer and artist. He wrote, produced and directed his 1996 debut feature film Chocolate Babies, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and won Honorable Mention and Audience awards at San Francisco Frameline, SXSW, Urbanworld and OutFest. Stephen's second feature film is Jason and Shirley (2015) co-written and co-starred artist Jack Waters and playwright and journalist Sarah Schulman. Richard Brody in The New Yorker called it "one of the year's finest" films. As producer, Stephen's first film was Jonathan Caouette's landmark "narci-cinema" feature documentary Tarnation. He has worked creatively with Lee Daniels (Precious, Paperboy, The Butler), John Cameron Mitchell (Shortbus), John Krokidas (Kill Your Darlings), David France (How To Survive A Plague) and Xan Cassavetes (Kiss of the Damned). In the podcast space, Stephen is directing the science fiction drama The Space Within for Topic Studios, starring and Executive Produced by Jessica Chastain with Bobby Cannavale, Michael Stahlberg, Sturgill Simpson and Jessica Wu. https://www.stephenwinter.me

Comments