Queer Horror Play FUNHOUSE Will Open at the Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The original production Funhouse will have its World Premiere at The Players Theater on November 7th. This Psychological Thriller stage play is written by Danielle Boss and Directed by Anastasia Novak. In her authorship, Miss Boss is adamant about depicting characters that happen to be queer rather than characters whose only quality is being queer. She also loves to explore the thriller genre, traditionally popular in film, live on stage.

In the play we get to follow 17 year-old Mara who, while all her friends are going off to college, is checked into Sunny Acres Mental Hospital. More than anything, Mara wants to go home. The staff act strange and no one takes her concerns seriously. The only thing keeping Mara sane is her friendship with fellow patient, Lola. When Lola disappears and her family suddenly stops visiting, Mara can't shake the feeling something sinister is taking place. As secrets unravel, Mara discovers things she shouldn't and puts herself in danger. Can she make it out of Sunny Acres alive? Can anyone?

Funhouse is starring Paige Flottman as Mara, Keyla Mata Castro as Lola, Kayla Rodriguez as Liliana, Juliene Fernandez as Dr. Rhoades, Erin Gassner as Emelina, Angelina Adam as Nicole, Joseph Fusco as Daniel, Molly Morgan as Charlotte/Fight Choreographer, Nabila Medina as swing, and Kirsten Freimann as swing/special effects makeup.

The Funhouse Production Team features the talents of Anastasia Novak as Director, Isabel Fagre as Production Stage Manager, and Maximilian Johnsson as Set Design and Marketing.

Funhouse runs November 7th - Nov 24th, 2024, Off-Off Broadway at The Players Theatre NYC in the Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre on the third floor. There is no elevator access. The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street, New York City, near the West 4th Street subway stop via the A,C,E,B,D,F, or M lines.

Comments