Queens Theatre And Douglas Lyons Announce 'The Fly On The Wall' Series

After the recent success of Douglas Lyons' Chicken and Biscuits, which had just opened at Queens Theatre before the pandemic hit, QT is commissioning Lyons' latest play, Invisible. Invisible tells the story of lifelong best friends, Eemani and Jade, who decompress one afternoon over a good blunt.

Unbeknownst to them, the blunt is laced with much more than weed, spiraling the duo into a wild hallucination that allows them to confront the oppressors of the past, dead on. The new play will be developed virtually throughout 2021 in partnership with IAMA Theatre Company and Savannah Repertory Theatre.

"The Fly on the Wall" Series, created to inspire community engagement amidst the Coronavirus shutdown, will afford all three Theatres' patrons an opportunity to watch Invisible develop from blank page to first draft. Along the way, each Theatre will host a virtual reading of the play in process with actors from their respective communities; culminating in a first draft read with actors from all three companies.

The first two "Fly on the Wall" Series events include: "Meet The Playwright", Saturday, February 13th at 8pm EST/5pm PST, and "The First 20 Pages", hosted by IAMA Theatre Company Saturday, March 13th at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

"Coronavirus has redefined Theatre as we know it," Douglas Lyons says. "Though our stages may be shut down, our new stories can continue development. From my room, with the support of these three incredible institutions, I look forward to writing my most adventurous play yet. This is a rare opportunity, and I'm ready for the ride."

Douglas Lyons is an actor, writer, director, composer, and playwright. His most notable writing credits include: Fraggle Rock (Apple TV), Polkadots (Atlantic Theater Company), Chicken and Biscuits (Queens Theatre), Beau (Adirondack Theatre Company) and Five Points now directed by Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler. As an actor Lyons appeared on Broadway in The Original cast of Beautiful and The Book of Mormon.

To get involved with "The Fly on the Wall " Series visit QueensTheatre.org.