QUAIL TALES Premiere At The Players Theatre, February 11, 2023
Quail Tales is a new fairy tale extravaganza for the digital age! On February 11, 2023, join us at The Players Theatre in New York City for a night of absurd and magical comedy plays by Christine Stoddard and performed by the rambunctious Quail Bell Crew.
Enjoy "Cyber Cinderella" and selections from "Forget Fairytales" and "Hashtag Mountain Girl," as seen at the Broadway Comedy Club. "Cicada" will also be in the mix, making its New York premiere. This will be Quail Bell's first show in residence at The Players Theatre.
Quail Tales playwright and cast member Christine Stoddard is a Salvadoran-American writer, director, actor, and artist based in Brooklyn and originally from Virginia. She founded Quail Bell Press & Productions first as the home for Quail Bell Magazine. Since then, the studio has grown to produce books, plays, films, fashion shows, art projects, and more. Christine's play "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares" premiered at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York City after winning a national award and publication from Table Work Press. It is now streaming as a filmed version on Vimeo On Demand. Christine regularly writes, directs, produces, and hosts shows, including comedy plays, at the Broadway Comedy Club and Greenwich Village Comedy Club. Her films as director include Sirena's Gallery, Naomi & The Reckoning, Her Garden, and others. Her books as author/artist are Water for the Cactus Woman, Belladonna Magic, Heaven Is a Photograph, and additional titles.
Quail Bell Press & Productions is a multi-faceted arts & company devoted to the imaginary, nostalgic, and otherworldly. We create plays, books, films, and more. Based in Brooklyn, Quail Bell is the brainchild of Christine Stoddard, who founded the studio to publish Quail Bell Magazine.
TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215978®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1147234?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
(Use the promo code "Fledgling" for a discount!)
