Project1VOICE Announces It's Annual One Play One Day For 2022

Project1VOICE-a New York-based organization dedicated to supporting theatre and the performing arts by people of African descent--is set for a virtual staged reading of Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play, From the Mississippi Delta, on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 7PM.

The staged reading concludes Project1VOICE's final night of programming of its free, two-day Juneteenth celebration of Black Artistic Endeavors. The play is produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

From the Mississippi Delta, a play about the resilience and the human spirit, recounts Dr. Holland's triumphant journey out of 1940s Jim Crow South, her years as a prostitute and a thief, and how she became active in the civil rights movement, earned her doctorate and started writing. Melissa Mowry is directing the production. The cast includes: Brenda Denmark, Elain Graham and Lisa Arrindell. Bernita Robinson is the stage manager, along with Inga Ballard as staging director.

The reading will be live-streamed via project1voice.org and the Project1VOICE YouTube channel at 7pm EST on Monday June 20, 2022. For those who miss the live-stream (or want to see it again), a capture of the live stream will continue to be available until Wednesday, June 23 at midnight EST. This will conclude the organization's free, two-day Juneteenth event, celebrating Black artistic endeavors in the fine and performing arts.

One Play One Day-the organization's signature event-revives and re-introduces forgotten or under-appreciated plays written by people of African descent. The event is now in its 11th consecutive year of programming. This year Project1VOICE urges arts and culture lovers and supporters to find ways to engage with and support Black creative organizations in their community. For a listing of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, along with Black theaters, Black dance companies and Black museums visit Project1VOICE.org.

Project1VOICE is also pleased they are not alone in wanting Dr. Holland's voice to be heard by a new generation. In neighboring Connecticut, Westport Country Playhouse is producing From the Mississippi Delta, directed by Goldie E. Patrick, October 18 through 30, and the Essential Theatre in Washington, D.C. is producing the play at the Anacostia Playhouse, directed by Luther E. Wells, June 19 through July 10.

Erich McMillan-McCall, Founder and Director of Project1VOICE, has dedicated the past 10 years to uplifting other Black creatives and providing education on the contributions of Black artists throughout the history of the United States and beyond. With Project1VOICE's new virtual performance platform, programming and initiatives, Mr. McMillian-McCall hopes to continue this necessary work and draw additional support.

"I believe that the key to continuing our robust and rich history of Black theatre in this country will depend on four areas of action: Sustain, Endow, Access and Thrive, McMillan-McCall explains, "This is how we will endure and exceed. These three days are intended to connect us to our varied and robust past, present and future. During these two days we will commemorate the 'emancipation' of our collective and individual voices, paving the way for the better future that is always ours to claim."

As a recipient of a generous gift from The Black Seed/Mellon Foundation, Project1VOICE will use the funds as intended: planting the seeds of growth for Black creatives and arts professionals by honoring Black theatre artists, actively engaging and hiring Black people and specifically Black women for the organization's initiatives, and using their platform to encourage support for Black creatives and performing arts organizations.

For more information visit Project1VOICE.org.