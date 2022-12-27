Pimcomedy to Present THE RING at Actors Temple Theatre
The performance will take place on December 31.
PimComedy fashion show will present, ' The Ring' Tuesday, Dec 31, 2022 at the Actors Temple Theater, 339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th Ave in Manhattan.
PimComedy describes the show as, "The showdown between pimcomedy and satan. Satan in the Lake of Fire. He is burning, forever and ever and ever. He's screaming and tormenting, forever and ever and ever. The Word says it so Story of overcoming depression. The story of Depression. The demon of Depression. I am laying on my white couch. Drinking Orange vodka. Depressed and watching TV. Also, after doing comedy, I am depressed. Why am I depressed? Why do I feel so sad? Why is there so much darkness in my soul? I was murdered by my ex-girlfriend, Pan. She fed me rat poison and I died. I died and went into the Spiritual Realms. Angels ministered to me. I came back alive. I was in the Spiritual Realms. Another state of being. Cloudy, and consciousness. Dec 31, Story of the Ring. The final showdown between PimComedy and Satan. Who will win this Battle?"
Tickets are available on Telecharge or by visiting http://www.thesetnyc.com/about.
