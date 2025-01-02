Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC

The event premiered at Culture Lab LIC on December 13th and 14th, 2024.
Get a first look at performance photos of TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE which premiered at Culture Lab LIC on December 13th and 14th, 2024 in collaboration with NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program. Check out photos below!
As a NYC-based performance collective, Gentleman Brawlers makes music and experiences that move people to want to move with us.
In this hyper-connected yet superficially engaged economy, performances where audience members interact with each other in real time from start to finish feels rare, precious, and elusive. The launch of TRUTH & MAGIC is advocating for real play in our everyday lives, bringing music and communal joy together under the same roof.
The overwhelmingly positive response from our local Queens community, audiences, and producing partners at Culture Lab LIC and NYU made it clear that there is a strong desire for more joy-centric community-based projects like this. People came curious and READY to tap into their inner child — that speaks volumes.
For more information, please visit truthandmagic.com
Photo Credit: Samori Etienne and Marc Santos Photography
Mattie Walker
Roxy Young
Lena Wolfe, Rebecca Magazine, Becca Fox, Niara Hardister, Roxy Young, Mia Isabella Aguirre
Isabel Umali, Rebecca Magazine
Brianna Haston, Mattie Walker
Lena Wolfe, Mattie Walker, Becca Fox, Rebecca Magazine, Isabel Umali, Roxy Young, Quincie Hydock, Niara Hardister
Roxy Young
Becca Fox, Roxy Young, Quincie Hydock, Isabel Umali, Rebecca Magazine, Mattie Walker, Lena Wolfe
Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock, Matt Walsh
Annie Ellersten, Jenna Patch Keady
Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock, Niara Hardister, Aron Caceres, Roxy Young, Matt Walsh, Mattie Walker
Truth & Magic pre-show experience
Jackson Cotugno, Tree Palmedo, Matt Walsh, Mattie Walker
Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Quincie Hydock, Niara Hardister, Lena Wolfe
Lena Wolfe, Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock, Mattie Walker, Niara Hardister
Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock
Gentleman Brawlers (Becca Fox, Jackson Cotugno, Tree Palmedo, C-bass Chiriboga, Quincie Hydock, Aron Caceres, Matt Walsh)
Becca Fox, Roxy Young, Quincie Hydock, Isabel Umali, Rebecca Magazine, Mattie Walker, Lena Wolfe
Audience parachute interaction
Becca Fox, Roxy Young, Quincie Hydock, Isabel Umali, Rebecca Magazine, Mattie Walker, Lena Wolfe
Truth & Magic pre-show experience
Jim Thomson, Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock
Gentleman Brawlers (Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock)
Gentleman Brawlers (Becca Fox, Aron Caceres, Matt Walsh)
Quincie Hydock, Mia Isabella Aguirre
Audience conga line interaction
Jackson Cotugno, Becca Fox
Truth & Magic audiences
Isabel Umali, Rebecca Magazine, Lena Wolfe, Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock, Niara Hardister, Roxy Young
Gentleman Brawlers (Becca Fox, Jackson Cotugno, Tree Palmedo, C-bass Chiriboga, Quincie Hydock, Aron Caceres, Matt Walsh)
