Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look at performance photos of TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE which premiered at Culture Lab LIC on December 13th and 14th, 2024 in collaboration with NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program. Check out photos below!

As a NYC-based performance collective, Gentleman Brawlers makes music and experiences that move people to want to move with us.

In this hyper-connected yet superficially engaged economy, performances where audience members interact with each other in real time from start to finish feels rare, precious, and elusive. The launch of TRUTH & MAGIC is advocating for real play in our everyday lives, bringing music and communal joy together under the same roof.

The overwhelmingly positive response from our local Queens community, audiences, and producing partners at Culture Lab LIC and NYU made it clear that there is a strong desire for more joy-centric community-based projects like this. People came curious and READY to tap into their inner child — that speaks volumes.

For more information, please visit truthandmagic.com

Comments