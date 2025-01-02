News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC

The event premiered at Culture Lab LIC on December 13th and 14th, 2024.

By: Jan. 02, 2025
Get a first look at performance photos of TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE which premiered at Culture Lab LIC on December 13th and 14th, 2024 in collaboration with NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program. Check out photos below!

As a NYC-based performance collective, Gentleman Brawlers makes music and experiences that move people to want to move with us.

In this hyper-connected yet superficially engaged economy, performances where audience members interact with each other in real time from start to finish feels rare, precious, and elusive. The launch of TRUTH & MAGIC is advocating for real play in our everyday lives, bringing music and communal joy together under the same roof.

The overwhelmingly positive response from our local Queens community, audiences, and producing partners at Culture Lab LIC and NYU made it clear that there is a strong desire for more joy-centric community-based projects like this. People came curious and READY to tap into their inner child — that speaks volumes.  

For more information, please visit truthandmagic.com

 Photo Credit: Samori Etienne and Marc Santos Photography

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Mattie Walker

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Roxy Young

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Lena Wolfe, Rebecca Magazine, Becca Fox, Niara Hardister, Roxy Young, Mia Isabella Aguirre

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Isabel Umali, Rebecca Magazine

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Brianna Haston, Mattie Walker

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Lena Wolfe, Mattie Walker, Becca Fox, Rebecca Magazine, Isabel Umali, Roxy Young, Quincie Hydock, Niara Hardister

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Roxy Young

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Becca Fox, Roxy Young, Quincie Hydock, Isabel Umali, Rebecca Magazine, Mattie Walker, Lena Wolfe

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock, Matt Walsh

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Annie Ellersten, Jenna Patch Keady

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock, Niara Hardister, Aron Caceres, Roxy Young, Matt Walsh, Mattie Walker

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Truth & Magic pre-show experience

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Becca Fox

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Jackson Cotugno, Tree Palmedo, Matt Walsh, Mattie Walker

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Mattie Walker, Rebecca Magazine, Quincie Hydock, Niara Hardister, Lena Wolfe

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Becca Fox

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Lena Wolfe, Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock, Mattie Walker, Niara Hardister

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Gentleman Brawlers (Becca Fox, Jackson Cotugno, Tree Palmedo, C-bass Chiriboga, Quincie Hydock, Aron Caceres, Matt Walsh)

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Becca Fox, Roxy Young, Quincie Hydock, Isabel Umali, Rebecca Magazine, Mattie Walker, Lena Wolfe

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Audience parachute interaction

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Becca Fox, Roxy Young, Quincie Hydock, Isabel Umali, Rebecca Magazine, Mattie Walker, Lena Wolfe

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Isabel Umali

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Truth & Magic pre-show experience

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Becca Fox

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Jim Thomson, Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Gentleman Brawlers (Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock)

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Gentleman Brawlers (Becca Fox, Aron Caceres, Matt Walsh)

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Quincie Hydock, Mia Isabella Aguirre

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Audience conga line interaction

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Jackson Cotugno, Becca Fox

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Truth & Magic audiences

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Isabel Umali, Rebecca Magazine, Lena Wolfe, Becca Fox, Quincie Hydock, Niara Hardister, Roxy Young

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Gentleman Brawlers (Becca Fox, Jackson Cotugno, Tree Palmedo, C-bass Chiriboga, Quincie Hydock, Aron Caceres, Matt Walsh)

Photos: TRUTH & MAGIC: AN IMMERSIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE at Culture Lab LIC Image
Becca Fox



