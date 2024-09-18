News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE 2 QUEERS A LESBIAN MEETS AT THE HOME DEPOT Rehearsals

Performances at A.R.T./New York Theatre's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre will begin on September 20th ahead of a September 22nd opening night.

By: Sep. 18, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming off-Broadway premiere of Savannah Hankinson's The 2 Queers A Lesbian Meets at the Home Depot, set to begin performances at A.R.T./New York Theatre's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre on September 20th ahead of a September 22nd opening night. The three-week run will continue through October 6th. 

LATEST NEWS

Photos: THE 2 QUEERS A LESBIAN MEETS AT THE HOME DEPOT Rehearsals
SHOWGIRL: Vulgarity, Heat, Dancing, Money, Sex, Power, Vanity, is Coming to NYU Skirball
Kento Morita Joins SHOW UP, KIDS! at Q.E.D. Astoria
3 KIDNEYS NO COLON Comes to Caveat Next Month

Step inside the rehearsal room for the upcoming production with the gallery below.

Devante Owens as Neavh, Zoë Laiz as Chesa, and Savannah Hankinson as Laurie.

The 80-minute queer workplace comedy brings to light the challenges and beauty of connection in unlikely places, like the customer service department at a Home Depot in South Carolina.

The play is directed by Daniel Irving Rattner. The production features scenic design by Wesley Cornwell, lighting design by Hayley Garcia Parnell, sound design by Evdoxia Ragkou, and costume design by Jason Goodwin.

Visit www.2queersplay.com for more information.

  Photo Credit: Stephanie Herrera

Photos: THE 2 QUEERS A LESBIAN MEETS AT THE HOME DEPOT Rehearsals Image
Zoe Laiz and Devante Owens

Photos: THE 2 QUEERS A LESBIAN MEETS AT THE HOME DEPOT Rehearsals Image
Zoe Laiz and Devante Owens

Photos: THE 2 QUEERS A LESBIAN MEETS AT THE HOME DEPOT Rehearsals Image
Zoe Laiz and Devante Owens

Photos: THE 2 QUEERS A LESBIAN MEETS AT THE HOME DEPOT Rehearsals Image
Zoe Laiz and Savannah Hankinson

Photos: THE 2 QUEERS A LESBIAN MEETS AT THE HOME DEPOT Rehearsals Image
Savannah Hankinson, Zoe Laiz, and Devante Owens




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos