Photos: THE 2 QUEERS A LESBIAN MEETS AT THE HOME DEPOT Rehearsals

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming off-Broadway premiere of Savannah Hankinson's The 2 Queers A Lesbian Meets at the Home Depot, set to begin performances at A.R.T./New York Theatre's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre on September 20th ahead of a September 22nd opening night. The three-week run will continue through October 6th.

Step inside the rehearsal room for the upcoming production with the gallery below.

Devante Owens as Neavh, Zoë Laiz as Chesa, and Savannah Hankinson as Laurie.

The 80-minute queer workplace comedy brings to light the challenges and beauty of connection in unlikely places, like the customer service department at a Home Depot in South Carolina.

The play is directed by Daniel Irving Rattner. The production features scenic design by Wesley Cornwell, lighting design by Hayley Garcia Parnell, sound design by Evdoxia Ragkou, and costume design by Jason Goodwin.

Visit www.2queersplay.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Herrera

