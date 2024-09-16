Photos: Opening Night of Pamela Weiler Grayson's New Play OBSERVANT at the Chain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pamela Weiler Grayson’s new play Observant opened on Thursday, September 12 with a sold-out house at Spark Theatre Festival NYC. The New York Premiere is currently running until September 28 at the Chain Theatre in midtown Manhattan. Shellen Lubin directs. Check out photos from opening night below!

Magee Hickey of PIX 11 attended opening night and said, "It’s a really beautiful play. Funny, poignant, heartfelt and so timely, dealing with the growing anti-Semitism in our country.” Broadway actor Ann Harada shared, “I was thrilled to attend Pamela Weiler Grayson’s Observant on its Opening Night. It couldn’t be more heartbreakingly relevant. She writes with great authenticity and specificity about a particular social class and the conflicts within (and without) a slightly dysfunctional but ultimately loving family.”

About OBSERVANT

In OBSERVANT, three generations of women confront their relationships to their Jewish identities—and to each other. Comedy and tragedy entwine, like a braided challah, when a mass shooting in their community tests the bonds of faith and family.

One of the themes that runs throughout the play is how to come to terms with and try to improve a violent and chaotic world, when we can't even seem to get along with our own families or communities, or reconcile our own internal conflicts. The Jewish custom of “Tikkun Olam,” which translates into “repair the world” or “mend the world,” reflects this deeply-held desire to make the world a better place, even while we struggle with hatred and extreme tribalism. A very timely theme in our current global and national climate.

The cast features Yair Ben-Dor (Prayer for the French Republic/MTC), Fady Demian (The Terminal List: Dark Wolf/Amazon), Arielle Flax (The Shidduch Crisis/Independent Film), Rebecca Hoodwin (Fiddler on the Roof/National Tour with Harvey Fierstein), Arielle Beth Klein (Drama Desk-nominated Death of a Salesman/New Yiddish Rep), and Melissa Wolff (Harsh and Exciting/Hunger & Thirst Theatre Company).

The creative and production team includes scenic design by C. Shea, lighting design by David Castaneda (Irena’s Vow/Broadway), sound design by Grady Gund, costume coordinator Sophia Dorio, production stage management by Aryn Geier, stage management/assistant director Aksel Tang. Produced by Red Lyric Productions in Association with Adam Weinstock and Emerging Artists Theatre.

