Photos: Main Street Theatre And Dance Alliance 2nd Annual Star Award Gala

On Thursday, July 11th, 2024, Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance honored Wendy L. Hersh, President of Roosevelt Island Disabled Association and Founder of the Roosevelt Island Food Pantry, as a star of her community.

See photos below!

The MSTDA Star Award is presented biannually to a local hero to recognize their life achievements while raising needed funds for the non-profit performing arts organization.



2nd Annual Star Award Gala

2nd Annual Star Award Gala

2nd Annual Star Award Gala

2nd Annual Star Award Gala

2nd Annual Star Award Gala

2nd Annual Star Award Gala

Max Erhlich, Kimbirdlee Fadner & Orianna Hilliard

Max Ehrlich and Orianna Hillard

Kimbirdlee Fadner

Mica Blanco, Gael Curutchet-Ziv, Anylah Barrett and Isaiah Sadlier

Jack Fadner

Wendy Hersh

2nd Annual Star Award Gala

John Dougherty

Charlie Fadner & Jonathan Fadner

Kristi Towey & Kimbirdlee Fadner

Wendy Hersh

2nd Annual Star Award Gala

Mark Waite & Kimbirdlee Fadner

Gina Enock

Emily Larson

2nd Annual Star Award Gala

MC Russ Cusick

2nd Annual Star Award Gala

2nd Annual Star Award Gala

Kristi Towey, Kimbirdlee Fadner & Wendy Hersh

Wendy Hersh with her family and Roosevelt Island Disabled Association members

Rachel Lynn Fox, Kira Allen & Emily Larson

2nd Annual Star Award Gala

Lindsay Shappee & Tanya Starace

The Fadner Family Kimbirdlee Fadner, Jonathan Fadner, Charlemagne Charlie Fadner & Jack Fadner

Gael Curutchet-Ziv, Jacqueline Lucid, Bryan Cusick, Anylah Barrett, Isaiah Sadlier & Mica Blanco



Comments