Photos: International Hit RILKE, ONE MILLION WORDS Makes US Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed Brazilian actor Ivo Müller will present the US Premiere of his hit solo show RILKE, ONE MILLION WORDS. Written, produced and performed by Ivo Müller, it is directed by Arieta Correa. Check out photos from the production.

RILKE, ONE MILLION WORDS connects an actor in the present with a poet from the past. It tells the story of a writer who, for nearly a year, struggles to create poetry and can only express himself through letters. An actor uses these letters to navigate his own challenges as an immigrant in a country where even his name feels foreign, shaking the foundations of his identity. Together, the poet and the actor explore themes of love, the creative process, and a sense of not belonging, highlighting the importance of being grounded in the present moment—topics that resonate deeply in today's world.

RILKE, ONE MILLION WORDS runs through January 25, Thursday - Saturday at 7PM. Torn Page is located at 435 W 22nd St at 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011. Running time is 60 minutes. Tickets are available at a suggested donation of $33 at www.TornPage.org.

Photo Credit: Alex Palumbo

Ivo Müller

Ivo Müller

Ivo Müller

Ivo Müller

Ivo Müller

Comments