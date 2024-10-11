News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble's REMOTE

REMOTE, will play a limited 4-week run at the Producers Club in Times Square November 8 through December 7, 2024.

By: Oct. 11, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

IRTE's latest production, REMOTE, will play a limited 4-week run at the Producers Club in Times Square November 8 through December 7, 2024. Check out photos from the first rehearsal below.

LATEST NEWS

Works & Process to Present PETER & THE WOLF By Sergei Prokofiev With Isaac Mizrahi
Tickets Now On Sale For The Hearth's World Premiere Of RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR
SEX VARIANTS OF 1941: A STUDY OF HOMOSEXUAL PATTERNS Comes to NYU Skirball Next Month
FAHRENHEIT 451 Comes to The Greenhouse Ensemble

Remember your office job? It's now in your living room. The life you loved? A pangolin sneezed all over it. How do you navigate a world turned upside down? Find out in the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble (IRTE)'s REMOTE, an improvised play about the comedy and chaos of living life in the distance. REMOTE. It's okay to laugh. We're all alone together.

Conceived and Directed by Robert Baumgardner. Developed By and Starring IRTE: Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Todd Exler, Natalie Hunter, and Sam Katz. Featuring original live music by John Munnelly. Technical Director: Will Knapp

Photo Credit: Robert Baumgardner

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble's REMOTE Image
Evie Aronson, John Munnelly, Sam Katz, Todd Exler, Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner (Dir.), Nannette Deasy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble's REMOTE Image
Evie Aronson, John Munnelly

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble's REMOTE Image
Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble's REMOTE Image
Todd Exler, Nannette Deasy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble's REMOTE Image
Todd Exler, Nannette Deasyr

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble's REMOTE Image
Evie Aronson




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos