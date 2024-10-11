Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble's REMOTE

REMOTE, will play a limited 4-week run at the Producers Club in Times Square November 8 through December 7, 2024.
Remember your office job? It's now in your living room. The life you loved? A pangolin sneezed all over it. How do you navigate a world turned upside down? Find out in the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble (IRTE)'s REMOTE, an improvised play about the comedy and chaos of living life in the distance. REMOTE. It's okay to laugh. We're all alone together.
Conceived and Directed by Robert Baumgardner. Developed By and Starring IRTE: Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Todd Exler, Natalie Hunter, and Sam Katz. Featuring original live music by John Munnelly. Technical Director: Will Knapp
Photo Credit: Robert Baumgardner
Evie Aronson, John Munnelly, Sam Katz, Todd Exler, Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner (Dir.), Nannette Deasy
Evie Aronson, John Munnelly
Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz
Todd Exler, Nannette Deasy
Todd Exler, Nannette Deasyr
Evie Aronson
Videos