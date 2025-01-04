Photos: IRTE's THE SCARY – Improvised Stephen King Begins at The Producers Club This Month

IRTE is back with THE SCARY, Improvised Stephen King. The limited 4-week run is scheduled to open at the Producers Club in Times Square January 31st. Check out early photos below!

Your dead pet stands by a shining dark tower in Maine...

Watch in terror as the twisted members of IRTE craft your suggestions into a story worthy of the KING of Horror, himself! Dare you face... THE SCARY?!!

Original Concept by Nannette Deasy. Directed by Robert Baumgardner. Starring IRTE: Evie Aronson, Tony Bozanich, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, and Vikki Martin.

Technical Director: Will Knapp.



Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Photo: IRTE



Tony Bozanich, Vikki Martin, Photo: IRTE



Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, Photo: IRTE



Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Tony Bozanich and Vikki Martin. Photo Courtesy of IRTE



Marcia Sofley, Nannette Deasy. Photo Courtesy of Boston Comedy Arts Festival



Margalit Neusner (audience member), Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar