Photos: IRTE's THE SCARY – Improvised Stephen King Begins at The Producers Club This Month

Performances begin on January 31.

By: Jan. 04, 2025
IRTE is back with THE SCARY, Improvised Stephen King. The limited 4-week run is scheduled to open at the Producers Club in Times Square January 31st. Check out early photos below!

Your dead pet stands by a shining dark tower in Maine...

Watch in terror as the twisted members of IRTE craft your suggestions into a story worthy of the KING of Horror, himself! Dare you face... THE SCARY?!!

Original Concept by Nannette Deasy. Directed by Robert Baumgardner. Starring IRTE: Evie Aronson, Tony Bozanich, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, and Vikki Martin.
Technical Director: Will Knapp.

Photos: IRTE's THE SCARY – Improvised Stephen King Begins at The Producers Club This Month Image
Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Photo: IRTE

Photos: IRTE's THE SCARY – Improvised Stephen King Begins at The Producers Club This Month Image
Tony Bozanich, Vikki Martin, Photo: IRTE

Photos: IRTE's THE SCARY – Improvised Stephen King Begins at The Producers Club This Month Image
Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, Photo: IRTE

Photos: IRTE's THE SCARY – Improvised Stephen King Begins at The Producers Club This Month Image
Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Tony Bozanich and Vikki Martin. Photo Courtesy of IRTE

Photos: IRTE's THE SCARY – Improvised Stephen King Begins at The Producers Club This Month Image
Marcia Sofley, Nannette Deasy. Photo Courtesy of Boston Comedy Arts Festival

Photos: IRTE's THE SCARY – Improvised Stephen King Begins at The Producers Club This Month Image
Margalit Neusner (audience member), Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar




