Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of HOW TO LIVE at LABA

Mindy Pfeffer's new play HOW TO LIVE opened on January 25 at the 14th Street Y in the East Village. The World Premiere runs until January 29 and is being presented by LABA (A Laboratory for Jewish Culture), a NYC-based artist fellowship program for which Pfeffer was a part of in 2021. Jean Randich directs.

Check out photos from the production below!

Poland, 1941: a young Jewish girl watches in horror as her father is brutally beaten by German soldiers. He makes her swear to keep silent. The next day, he also chooses silence. He stops speaking and spends a year reading Shakespeare. Postwar, the girl, Maria Pfeffer Orwid, becomes one of Poland's leading psychiatrists and finds herself face to face with a man who worked as a doctor at Auschwitz - a man who believes that what he did to survive the war is unconscionable. How to Live is a meditation on grief, courage and in choosing life after insurmountable odds. Inspired by actual events.

The cast features Christine Bruno (Public Servant/Off-Broadway), Danielle Delgado (Life Is A Dream (1677)/La MaMa), James Hallett (The Diary of Anne Frank/Broadway), and Jacqueline McCarthy (American Dynasty The DuPonts/Roku).

The creative team includes lighting design by Samuel J. Biondolillo, sound design by Robert Murphy, scenic and projection design by Sue Rees, costume design by Charles Schoonmaker.

How to Live runs January 25 - 29 with performances Wednesday - Saturday @ 7:30pm, and Sunday @ 2pm. Running time: 75 minutes. The Theater at the 14th Street Y is located at 344 East 14th Street (between 1st and 2nd Avenues), New York, NY 10003. Subway: L train to 1st Avenue. Tickets are $10 (students/seniors), general admission tickets are on a sliding scale between $18 - $36 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221559®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2F9vnj4b36?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Photo Credit: Basil Rodericks