Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of HOW TO LIVE at LABA

The world premiere runs until January 29.

Jan. 28, 2023  

Mindy Pfeffer's new play HOW TO LIVE opened on January 25 at the 14th Street Y in the East Village. The World Premiere runs until January 29 and is being presented by LABA (A Laboratory for Jewish Culture), a NYC-based artist fellowship program for which Pfeffer was a part of in 2021. Jean Randich directs.

Check out photos from the production below!

Poland, 1941: a young Jewish girl watches in horror as her father is brutally beaten by German soldiers. He makes her swear to keep silent. The next day, he also chooses silence. He stops speaking and spends a year reading Shakespeare. Postwar, the girl, Maria Pfeffer Orwid, becomes one of Poland's leading psychiatrists and finds herself face to face with a man who worked as a doctor at Auschwitz - a man who believes that what he did to survive the war is unconscionable. How to Live is a meditation on grief, courage and in choosing life after insurmountable odds. Inspired by actual events.

The cast features Christine Bruno (Public Servant/Off-Broadway), Danielle Delgado (Life Is A Dream (1677)/La MaMa), James Hallett (The Diary of Anne Frank/Broadway), and Jacqueline McCarthy (American Dynasty The DuPonts/Roku).

The creative team includes lighting design by Samuel J. Biondolillo, sound design by Robert Murphy, scenic and projection design by Sue Rees, costume design by Charles Schoonmaker.

How to Live runs January 25 - 29 with performances Wednesday - Saturday @ 7:30pm, and Sunday @ 2pm. Running time: 75 minutes. The Theater at the 14th Street Y is located at 344 East 14th Street (between 1st and 2nd Avenues), New York, NY 10003. Subway: L train to 1st Avenue. Tickets are $10 (students/seniors), general admission tickets are on a sliding scale between $18 - $36 and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221559®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2F9vnj4b36?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Photo Credit: Basil Rodericks




Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS at Improvisational Repertor Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS at Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble
See rehearsal photos for IRTE's The Lonely Death of L. Harris, running February 17-March 11!
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at Queens Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at Queens Theatre
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Queens Theatre's 'The Monkey King: A Kung Fu Musical”, playing February 11-12, 2023 in the Claire Shulman Theater.
Bryan Berlins RUNNING SCARED Will Play the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month Photo
Bryan Berlin's RUNNING SCARED Will Play the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month
Berlination Productions will present Running Scared, written and performed by Bryan Berlin, as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Place, New York, NY 10009) with performances on February 17th @ 9:50pm, February 24th @ 6:30pm, February 26th @ 3:40pm, March 3rd @ 6:30pm, and March 4th @ 3:40pm.
The American Theatre of Actors Presents RESURRECTION: Shedding Light On Forgotten Black Hi Photo
The American Theatre of Actors Presents RESURRECTION: Shedding Light On Forgotten Black History
A century ago, a prosperous Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, perished at the hands of a violent white mob. Written and directed by Anne L. Thompson-Scretching, RESURRECTION pulls no punches in sharing a moment in African American history that will not be ignored any longer.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS at Improvisational Repertory Theatre EnsemblePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS at Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble
January 27, 2023

See rehearsal photos for IRTE's The Lonely Death of L. Harris, running February 17-March 11!
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at Queens TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsals for THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at Queens Theatre
January 27, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Queens Theatre's 'The Monkey King: A Kung Fu Musical”, playing February 11-12, 2023 in the Claire Shulman Theater.
Bryan Berlin's RUNNING SCARED Will Play the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next MonthBryan Berlin's RUNNING SCARED Will Play the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month
January 26, 2023

Berlination Productions will present Running Scared, written and performed by Bryan Berlin, as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Place, New York, NY 10009) with performances on February 17th @ 9:50pm, February 24th @ 6:30pm, February 26th @ 3:40pm, March 3rd @ 6:30pm, and March 4th @ 3:40pm.
The American Theatre of Actors Presents RESURRECTION: Shedding Light On Forgotten Black HistoryThe American Theatre of Actors Presents RESURRECTION: Shedding Light On Forgotten Black History
January 26, 2023

A century ago, a prosperous Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, perished at the hands of a violent white mob. Written and directed by Anne L. Thompson-Scretching, RESURRECTION pulls no punches in sharing a moment in African American history that will not be ignored any longer.
Leviathan Lab Presents A Workshop Of Gaven Trinidad's LEARNING TO READ BY MOONLIGHTLeviathan Lab Presents A Workshop Of Gaven Trinidad's LEARNING TO READ BY MOONLIGHT
January 25, 2023

Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American Pacific Islander theatre artists, will present a nine-show, work-in-progress production run of LEARNING HOW TO READ BY MOONLIGHT.
share