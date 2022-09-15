Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Retro Productions' ON THE VERGE

On the Verge runs September 9 – 24.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

Retro Productions revival of Eric Overmyer's play On the Verge (or the Geography of Yearning) opened at the Gene Frankel Theatre last week. Since its inception in 2005, Retro Productions has been Nominated for 34 New York Innovative Theater Awards including the 2017 recipient of the Caffe Cino Fellowship Award. Sara Thigpen who was awarded the 2019 New York Innovative Theatre Award (NYITA) for Outstanding Director, directs.

On the Verge: or The Geography of Yearning is a whimsical and funny look at how mores, language, and technology changed over the first half of the 20th Century. It is the fantastical journey of three lady explorers from 1888 who, while traveling in Terra Incognita, find themselves traversing time, and end up in 1955 America. Along the way they meet strange and wondrous characters, learn slang, experience artifacts from the future, and debate the appropriateness of a lady wearing pants.

The cast features Kelsea Baker (Rule of 7x7/The Tank), Heather E. Cunningham (White on White/Hoi Polloi - NYTimes Critics Pick), William Franke (The Country House/Morningside Players), and Felicia J. Hudson (Blast Radius/Gideon Productions).

The creative team includes set design by Jeff Stander, costume design by Ben Philipp (2022 Emmy nomination for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), lighting design by Kia Rogers (winner of 2 NYITA for outstanding lighting design), and sound design by Robert A.K. Gonyo.

On the Verge runs September 9 - 24 with performances Thursday - Saturday at 8pm, Sundays at 3pm, with additional performances on Monday September 12 at 8pm and Wednesday, September 21 at 8pm. Running time: 1:40 minutes. The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette. Tickets are $22 students/seniors, and $25 for general admission.

Retro's mission is to present works of retro theater, plays that take place in the recent past. The company focuses on telling good theatrical stories which have an historical perspective - with an emphasis on the 20th century - in order to broaden our own understanding of the world we live in. www.retroproductions.org


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces Programming For TYA/USA ON TOUR Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces Programming For TYA/USA ON TOUR 
September 14, 2022

TYA/USA announces TYA/USA on Tour, a series of one-day events at Seattle Children's Theatre (October 20), First Stage (November 4), and Imagination Stage (November 18) to offer accessible opportunities for arts leaders, educators and artists in the field of Theatre for Young Audiences to participate in in-person professional and artistic exchange.
Actor Pasquale Esposito Will Be Offering An Exclusive Actor's Zen Class Via ZoomActor Pasquale Esposito Will Be Offering An Exclusive Actor's Zen Class Via Zoom
September 14, 2022

Actor Pasquale Esposito is everywhere these days with projects like 'Hotel Portofino' (just wrapped filming season two), 'Gomorrah,' 'Industry,' and the upcoming 'Ripley.'
SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM Comes to the Triad Next MonthSIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM Comes to the Triad Next Month
September 14, 2022

Open up the curtain, Sondheim tonight! Vanessa Paradis & Dream Productions present Side By Side By Sondheim at The Triad Theater October 6 and 7 at 7:00 pm, and October 9 at 3:00 pm.
Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble To Return To The Producers Club In NovemberImprovisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble To Return To The Producers Club In November
September 13, 2022

Providing a cocktail of timely topics, retro reference, and immersive imaging, IRTE presents impromptu high-jinx with a twist. Its team of trained actors don't just do skits, they build a play right in front of your eyes.
Kristy Beauvais to Make United Solo Festival Debut With THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WALK-IN CLOSETKristy Beauvais to Make United Solo Festival Debut With THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WALK-IN CLOSET
September 13, 2022

Los Angeles-based Director/Choreographer/Performer Kristy Beauvais is making her United Solo Festival debut with her solo dark comedy The Lion, The Witch, & The Walk-In Closet. For Kristy, telling her story takes more than just a few journal entries. It requires a bit of song and dance, and a lot of help from her most recent client, Cloris. Yes, that Cloris.