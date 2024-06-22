Photos: First Look at PARROTS AT THE PAGODA at Pregones/PRTT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Parrots at The Pagoda is a drag origins story set to take audiences soaring on a “parrot’s-eye-view” through the life and work of Puerto Rican musician, empresario, and drag artist—Johnny Rodríguez.

Take a look at photos from the first workshop production of this new work by award-winning director Jorge B. Merced below!

A search for inspiration takes the parrots across space and time, through the triumphs and obstacles faced by Johnny, a prolific singer-songwriter best known for his output in the traditional trio bolero format, and founder of the groundbreaking El Cotorrito (The Little Parrot) female impersonator show and club in San Juan.

Written by Jorge B. Merced, Associate Artistic Director of Pregones/PRTT, Parrots at The Pagoda features original music by Ricardo Pons and performances by Pregones/PRTT’s all-Latiné acting and music ensemble.

Speaking of his latest original piece, the award-winning playwright and director Jorge B. Merced says:

“This brand-new work emerges from my longtime fascination with the Rodríguez brothers, true Puerto Rican and Latiné artistic royalty,” says author and director Merced. “Especially the persona and life story of Johnny, which I deem emblematic of a queer bravura decades ahead of its time!

It’s at the nearly impossible intersection of Johnny’s boundless musical talents, biting humor, business derring-do, and grace —vividly captured in Víctor Federico Torres’ recent biography, El hermano mayor, o la verdadera historia de Johnny Rodríguez (2021)— that my parrots seek flamboyant shelter and meaning.”

Written and directed by Jorge B. Merced. Music by Johnny Rodríguez. Arrangements by Ricardo Pons and Desmar Guevara. Musical Direction by Desmar Guevara. Lighting Design by Emmanuel Delgado. Sound Design by Eduardo Reséndiz. Costume Design by Harry Nadal. Set Design by Pedro Guevara. Choreography by Veraalba Santa. Stage Manager: Majo Ferrucho. Production Manager: Jessica Moya.

Featuring Fernando Contreras, Jorge Donoso, Samy Figaredo, Rubén Flores, Khalid Rivera, Ansi A. Rodriguez, Sebastian Treviño, Bryan J. Cortés (Dance Captain, Understudy). Musicians: Featuring a 3-piece band under the direction of Desmar Guevara. Cover illustration by Jeison Rivera.

Parrots at The Pagoda will have a limited two-week run at Pregones Theater on 575 Walton Avenue, The Bronx, June 20-29, 2024. Tickets start at $25 and are available at PregonesPRTT.org or by phone at 718-585-1202

