Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0

Invulnerable Nothings’ new play GALATEA 2.0 written by Sophie Dushko finished its initial run at the Brooklyn Art Haus over the weekend. The production was directed by Facilitating Artistic Director C.C. Kellogg who also directed last year's sold out, critically acclaimed production of All the Mournful Voices. GALATEA 2.0 was co-presented by Brooklyn Art Haus, and ran from July 6 to July 23.

Thinking Theater called the play, "Challenging, funny, and, finally, cathartic, galatea 2.0 offers a pedestal-smashing intervention for our isolating age… making its compelling world premiere as the first multi-week theatrical run of the new Brooklyn Art Haus in Williamsburg–a new perspective for a new venue on a story simultaneously of the moment and literally ancient."

The production featured Meg MacCary as Mrs. Pat and Vincent Santvoord as Henry/ Shaw/Pygmalion. Izabel Mar and Violet Savage shared the dual roles of Galatea and Eliza, for which they will flipped a coin on stage directly before each show, determining which part--love doll or human woman--each actor will embody during that particular performance.

The creative team included costume and scenic design by Margot Mayer, lighting design by Jacqueline Scaletta, sound design by Emma Lea Hasselbach, intimacy direction by Nicole Chaffin, dialect consultation by Sigrid Sutter, projections by Anna Beck and key art by Maya Irvine. The text was first developed with the playwright at InvulNos’ annual Barn Lab residency in 2022.

The Brooklyn Art Haus is a new venue located at 24 Marcy Avenue (between Metropolitan Avenue and Hope Street), Brooklyn, New York, 11211. Subway: L train to Lorimer Street (5 minute walk from train)

INVULNERABLE NOTHINGS is an international theatre collective committed to intermedial stagings of poetic language and the theatrical activation of research libraries and archives. Founded in Brooklyn in 2016, we combine a touring focus with a permanent home and incubator for new work, Cellar on Centre, in Bath, Maine. Our style is typified by a rigorous research and installation-based practice, most often staged environmentally or site responsively, as well as the multiyear development of original works. We have built plays for a Victorian greenhouse, a defunct 19th century mortuary chapel, and a former stables, as well as in many churches, barns, and pubs across the US and UK. www.invulnerablenothings.com