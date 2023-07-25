Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0

GALATEA 2.0 was co-presented by Brooklyn Art Haus, and ran from July 6 to July 23. 

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Annie-Grace Payne Cast as Lead in World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films Photo 2 Annie-Grace Payne Cast as Lead in World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films
International Puppet Fringe Festival Reveals Complete Programming Schedule Photo 3 International Puppet Fringe Festival Reveals Complete Programming Schedule
Photos: Commune Comedy VERMONT Opens At Wild Project Photo 4 Photos: Commune Comedy VERMONT Opens At Wild Project

Invulnerable Nothings’ new play GALATEA 2.0 written by Sophie Dushko finished its initial run at the Brooklyn Art Haus over the weekend. The production was directed by Facilitating Artistic Director C.C. Kellogg who also directed last year's sold out, critically acclaimed production of All the Mournful Voices. GALATEA 2.0 was co-presented by Brooklyn Art Haus, and ran from July 6 to July 23. 

Thinking Theater called the play, "Challenging, funny, and, finally, cathartic, galatea 2.0 offers a pedestal-smashing intervention for our isolating age… making its compelling world premiere as the first multi-week theatrical run of the new Brooklyn Art Haus in Williamsburg–a new perspective for a new venue on a story simultaneously of the moment and literally ancient." 

The production featured Meg MacCary as Mrs. Pat and Vincent Santvoord as Henry/ Shaw/Pygmalion. Izabel Mar and Violet Savage shared the dual roles of Galatea and Eliza, for which they will flipped a coin on stage directly before each show, determining which part--love doll or human woman--each actor will embody during that particular performance. 

The creative team included costume and scenic design by Margot Mayer, lighting design by Jacqueline Scaletta, sound design by Emma Lea Hasselbach, intimacy direction by Nicole Chaffin, dialect consultation by Sigrid Sutter, projections by Anna Beck and key art by Maya Irvine. The text was first developed with the playwright at InvulNos’ annual Barn Lab residency in 2022.

The Brooklyn Art Haus is a new venue located at 24 Marcy Avenue (between Metropolitan Avenue and Hope Street), Brooklyn, New York, 11211. Subway:  L train to Lorimer Street (5 minute walk from train)

INVULNERABLE NOTHINGS is an international theatre collective committed to intermedial stagings of poetic language and the theatrical activation of research libraries and archives. Founded in Brooklyn in 2016, we combine a touring focus with a permanent home and incubator for new work, Cellar on Centre, in Bath, Maine. Our style is typified by a rigorous research and installation-based practice, most often staged environmentally or site responsively, as well as the multiyear development of original works. We have built plays for a Victorian greenhouse, a defunct 19th century mortuary chapel, and a former stables, as well as in many churches, barns, and pubs across the US and UK. www.invulnerablenothings.com 

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Violet Savage and Izabel Mar

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Izabel Mar, Meg MacCary, Vincent Santvoord

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Violet Savage

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Izabel Mar and Violet Savage

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Izabel Mar

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Vincent Santvoord

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Meg MacCary, Izabel Mar, Violet Savage

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Violet Savage, Izabel Mar, Vincent Santvoord, Meg MacCary

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Vincent Santvoord, Izabel Mar

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Meg MacCary

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Meg MacCary

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Violet Savage, Vincent Santvoord, Izabel Mar

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Violet Savage, Izabel Mar

Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings' GALATEA 2.0
Vincent Santvoord, Izabel Mar

 



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
ONE WITH THE CURRENT Returns For Fall Run At 36th Street Theatre Photo
ONE WITH THE CURRENT Returns For Fall Run At 36th Street Theatre

A fishing trip during Covid alters the course of one man's life in Daniel Damiano's timely solo show One With the Current which opens on Wednesday, September 13 at the 36th Street Studio Theatre in Manhattan. The play sheds a rarely-seen light on a good man with good intentions, and explores with unusual nuance how one who purely has a desire to provide for his family and serve his community can be misled to partake in the unfathomable.

2
Cris Eli Blak, Emma Denson, and More Among Downtown Urban Arts Festival 2023 Winners Photo
Cris Eli Blak, Emma Denson, and More Among Downtown Urban Arts Festival 2023 Winners

The festival officially kicked off at Joe's Pub on May 5th and began performances on Wednesday, June 7th when two-time Tony Award winner Savion Glover and Tony Award and Grammy Award Nominee Reg E. Gaines came together for a conversation about theater and their Tony Winning Bring in da Noise Bring in da Funk musical.

3
Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Reveals Finalists & Judges; James I Photo
Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Reveals Finalists & Judges; James Ijames Honorary Playwright

Presented by Concord Theatricals, The Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival (OOB), the nation's premier short play competition, has announced that James Ijames (Fat Ham) is this year's honorary Festival playwright.

4
The Garret Theatre Returns For Second Season With Lucas Hnaths ISAACS EYE Photo
The Garret Theatre Returns For Second Season With Lucas Hnath's ISAAC'S EYE

The Greek Cultural Center and The Garret Theatre present 'Isaac's Eye' by Lucas Hnath, which runs September 1st-17th, 2023 at the Greek Cultural Center's Astoria Playhouse. This will be the second full-scale co-production between community mainstay, The Greek Cultural Center, and The Garret Theatre Company, an upstart co-operative organization in Astoria.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike Video
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Regarding the Disappearance of Amy
Peter Jay Sharp Theater on W 42nd Street (7/27-7/29)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Flower Power
The Tank NYC (7/26-7/29)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shaw's Candida
Gingold Theatrical Group (7/25-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 8Xbet
8Xbet (6/12-6/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Victory Dance: Program C
New Victory Theater (7/27-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Isaac's Eye
The Garret Theatre (9/01-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stand Up Saturdays
HUB17 Theater (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footprints of an Angel
Vimeo (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live at the Gantries: Michael Olatuja & Lagos Pepper Soup
Gantry State Plaza (8/08-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eros and Co.
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (3/19-3/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You