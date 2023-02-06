Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Duncan Pflaster's HARMONY HALL Coming To 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival

Set in 1968, the play is a poetic homage to the style of Tennessee Williams.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Cross-Eyed Bear Productions will present Harmony Hall written and directed by multi-award-winning playwright Duncan Pflaster. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Wednesday, February 15th at 9:50pm; Sunday, February 19th at 7pm; Wednesday, February 22nd at 9:50pm; and Saturday, March 4th at 2pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately one hour.

Set in 1968, the play is a poetic homage to the style of Tennessee Williams. Brother Linus is a monk who has been exiled to a remote monastery on an island, where he has lived alone in quiet contemplation for the past 20 years. Then, during a huge thunderstorm, a young man named Christian washes up on the beach with memory loss, and in giving succor to him, Linus begins to question to what exactly he is truly devoted, and if he has allowed his life to be wasted. Harmony Hall includes nudity and is NOT for children.

The cast will feature Wyn Delano* and Clinton Powell*
* indicates member of Actors' Equity Association. An Equity Approved Showcase.
The creative team will include Fiona Hansen (Stage Manager) and Olivia Kormos
(Intimacy Coordinator).

https://www.duncanpflaster.com/harmonyhall for more, or direct ticket link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223236®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frigid.nyc?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/event/6897:327/

Photos: First Look at Duncan Pflaster's HARMONY HALL Coming To 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival
Clinton Powell and Wyn Delano

Photos: First Look at Duncan Pflaster's HARMONY HALL Coming To 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival
Clinton Powell and Wyn Delano

Photos: First Look at Duncan Pflaster's HARMONY HALL Coming To 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival
Clinton Powell and Wyn Delano

Photos: First Look at Duncan Pflaster's HARMONY HALL Coming To 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival
Clinton Powell and Wyn Delano




THE STRANGE AFFAIR OF HERSCHEL GRYNSZPAN Comes to The Other Palace Photo
THE STRANGE AFFAIR OF HERSCHEL GRYNSZPAN Comes to The Other Palace
It is 1938. A young Jewish refugee, Herschel Grynszpan, walks into the German embassy in Paris and shoots a German diplomat. He is arrested and spends the next four years in prison. When the Nazis march into Paris, they capture Herschel and send him to a camp in Berlin. Herschel has a choice: to be paraded in front of the world's press as a celebrity scapegoat; or to confess the truth - and to lift the lid on, not just his own sexuality, but the scandal that has infiltrated the Third Reich!
ECLECTICA, Featuring Short Plays, Dance, Music, and More, Will Premiere at Chain Theatre T Photo
ECLECTICA, Featuring Short Plays, Dance, Music, and More, Will Premiere at Chain Theatre This Week
Ecléctica is produced by Patrick McEvoy and Melinda Matticoli and it will premiere on February 8th at 8pm. Performances will take place at Chain Theatre, 312 W 36th St, New York, N.Y. February. Tickets are $28.
Photos: Inside the Origin Theatre Company Closing Ceremony of ORIGIN 1ST IRISH 2023 Photo
Photos: Inside the Origin Theatre Company Closing Ceremony of ORIGIN 1ST IRISH 2023
Origin Theatre Company presented the Closing Ceremony of Origin 1st Irish 2023, at the Irish Arts Center, 726 11th Avenue, on Monday January 30.  Go inside the ceremony in new photos.
Hailey Foss To Star In SHADOWS From Face To Face Films Photo
Hailey Foss To Star In SHADOWS From Face To Face Films
Hailey Foss, an ensemble member of Face to Face Films, joins their 2023 production of Shadows in the role of Kensley.

More Hot Stories For You


THE STRANGE AFFAIR OF HERSCHEL GRYNSZPAN Comes to The Other PalaceTHE STRANGE AFFAIR OF HERSCHEL GRYNSZPAN Comes to The Other Palace
February 6, 2023

It is 1938. A young Jewish refugee, Herschel Grynszpan, walks into the German embassy in Paris and shoots a German diplomat. He is arrested and spends the next four years in prison. When the Nazis march into Paris, they capture Herschel and send him to a camp in Berlin. Herschel has a choice: to be paraded in front of the world's press as a celebrity scapegoat; or to confess the truth - and to lift the lid on, not just his own sexuality, but the scandal that has infiltrated the Third Reich!
The Episcopal Actors' Guild's Open Stage Grant Welcomes Leviathan Lab's LEARNING HOW TO READ BY MOONLIGHT To The Guild Hall StageThe Episcopal Actors' Guild's Open Stage Grant Welcomes Leviathan Lab's LEARNING HOW TO READ BY MOONLIGHT To The Guild Hall Stage
February 3, 2023

​​​​​​​Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American Pacific Islander theatre artists, will present a nine-show, work-in-progress production run of LEARNING HOW TO READ BY MOONLIGHT, a new play by Gaven Trinidad (Rising Leader of Color, Theatre Communications Group), and directed by Mauricio Tafur Salgado (Co-Founder, Arts Ignite; Core Faculty, artEquity) and Maria Camia (THE HEALING SHIPMENT, Jumpstart Festival, La Mama ETC).
Photos: Inside the Origin Theatre Company Closing Ceremony of ORIGIN 1ST IRISH 2023Photos: Inside the Origin Theatre Company Closing Ceremony of ORIGIN 1ST IRISH 2023
February 3, 2023

Origin Theatre Company presented the Closing Ceremony of Origin 1st Irish 2023, at the Irish Arts Center, 726 11th Avenue, on Monday January 30.  Go inside the ceremony in new photos.
Hailey Foss To Star In SHADOWS From Face To Face FilmsHailey Foss To Star In SHADOWS From Face To Face Films
February 3, 2023

Hailey Foss, an ensemble member of Face to Face Films, joins their 2023 production of Shadows in the role of Kensley.
Seema Shukla's BLINDSP.TS To Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival At The Kraine TheaterSeema Shukla's BLINDSP.TS To Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival At The Kraine Theater
February 2, 2023

The FRIGID Fringe Festival presents: blindsp.ts written and performed by Seema Shukla , running February 15-March 5 at The Kraine Theater.
share