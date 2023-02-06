Photos: First Look at Duncan Pflaster's HARMONY HALL Coming To 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival

Cross-Eyed Bear Productions will present Harmony Hall written and directed by multi-award-winning playwright Duncan Pflaster. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Wednesday, February 15th at 9:50pm; Sunday, February 19th at 7pm; Wednesday, February 22nd at 9:50pm; and Saturday, March 4th at 2pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately one hour.

Set in 1968, the play is a poetic homage to the style of Tennessee Williams. Brother Linus is a monk who has been exiled to a remote monastery on an island, where he has lived alone in quiet contemplation for the past 20 years. Then, during a huge thunderstorm, a young man named Christian washes up on the beach with memory loss, and in giving succor to him, Linus begins to question to what exactly he is truly devoted, and if he has allowed his life to be wasted. Harmony Hall includes nudity and is NOT for children.

The cast will feature Wyn Delano* and Clinton Powell*

* indicates member of Actors' Equity Association. An Equity Approved Showcase.

The creative team will include Fiona Hansen (Stage Manager) and Olivia Kormos

(Intimacy Coordinator).

https://www.duncanpflaster.com/harmonyhall for more, or direct ticket link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223236®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frigid.nyc?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/event/6897:327/