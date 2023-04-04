Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look Inside QUEENS SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL At Secret Theatre

Apr. 04, 2023  

The Secret Theatre and Richard Mazda have released photos of the Queens Short Play Festival at The Secret Theatre 38-02 61 St, Woodside, NY, 11377.

The festival Curator, Playwright/Director, Brian Leahy Doyle, sorted through 160 individual plays of which roughly a third have now been corralled into 7 groups featuring either 7 or 8 plays

The 7 programs of plays all get 4 separate performances in a competition-style festival where the audience votes for all of the plays that they see and once we get to the end of the initial month, we then take the top 2 plays from each program that progress to the 2 semi-finals in 2 groups of 8 plays, and then the final 8 plays move to the Grand Final. At the final, the Audience is joined by two professional judges.

Photo Credit: Reiko Yoo Yanagi

The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) will present American One Acts, a double bill, conducted by Gregory Hopkins and directed by Philip Shneidman, from May 31 - June 4, 2023 at Baruch Performing Arts Center.
Columbia University School of the Arts will present DeAndre Short's (Columbia MFA Playwriting Candidate 2023) production of THE GROUP.
A new comedy dance theatre show exploring stories of invisible illness, private struggle and what happens when being professional collides with being human…
For one night only, singer Jim Caruso and pianist/singer Matt Baker will croon the night away at the new Lounge at The Wallace Hotel on the Upper West Side in New York City. 

April 4, 2023

A new comedy dance theatre show exploring stories of invisible illness, private struggle and what happens when being professional collides with being human…
April 4, 2023

 National Black Theatre (NBT) is now accepting application submissions for its SOUL Series L.A.B. program. EST. THE L.A.B. (Liberating Artistic Bravery) is a contemporary laboratory for accelerating and creating innovative new work by cutting-edge artists rooted in NBT’s pedagogy.
April 4, 2023

Banana Boat Productions and New Perspectives Theatre Company present a revival of MAMMA DECEMBA by noted Jamaican-British author Nigel D. Moffatt for a limited run May 4-13, 2023. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:00pm and Sunday at 2:00pm. at New Perspectives Studio, 458 West 37th Street.
April 4, 2023

For one night only, singer Jim Caruso and pianist/singer Matt Baker will croon the night away at the new Lounge at The Wallace Hotel on the Upper West Side in New York City. 
April 4, 2023

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) will welcome Ethan Hawke to its board of directors. Hawke is a four-time Academy Award®-nominated actor, screenwriter, director, producer, and best-selling novelist.
