Photos: First Look Inside QUEENS SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL At Secret Theatre

The Secret Theatre and Richard Mazda have released photos of the Queens Short Play Festival at The Secret Theatre 38-02 61 St, Woodside, NY, 11377.

The festival Curator, Playwright/Director, Brian Leahy Doyle, sorted through 160 individual plays of which roughly a third have now been corralled into 7 groups featuring either 7 or 8 plays

The 7 programs of plays all get 4 separate performances in a competition-style festival where the audience votes for all of the plays that they see and once we get to the end of the initial month, we then take the top 2 plays from each program that progress to the 2 semi-finals in 2 groups of 8 plays, and then the final 8 plays move to the Grand Final. At the final, the Audience is joined by two professional judges.