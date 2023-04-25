Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading

On April 14th and 15th, a live Equity reading of Anthony M. Laura's new play SHADOWS was held at Theaterlab in NYC. Mr. Laura also directed the reading.

See photos below!

The original play, produced under the Face to Face Films banner, will have its world premiere in December at A.R.T. / N.Y Theaters in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre.

Shadows tells the story of Lyndsy, a once famous singer and Kensley, as Lyndsy navigates a career comeback, while dealing with her girlfriend Kensley's terminal illness.

The cast for the reading included Liv Kirby (Lyndsy Elle Cooper, appearing as a courtesy of Actors Equity), Hailey Foss (Kensley), Katia Mendoza (Ariana Cooper), Alexandra Rooney (Jessa King), Mari Blake (Tatum) and Carole Real (Stella Anders / Vera Greenway).

The show will be directed by Mr. Laura. Producers on the show will be Mr. Laura, Ms. Kirby, Ms. Foss, Ms. Mendoza and Templar Grace Wright.

The reading featured original songs by Rose Hart, with composition by Philip Lauto. Richard Urquiza stage managed.

For more information, please visits www.shadowstheplay.com