Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading

The original play, produced under the Face to Face Films banner, will have its world premiere in December at A.R.T. / N.Y Theaters in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre.

Apr. 25, 2023  

On April 14th and 15th, a live Equity reading of Anthony M. Laura's new play SHADOWS was held at Theaterlab in NYC. Mr. Laura also directed the reading.

See photos below!

The original play, produced under the Face to Face Films banner, will have its world premiere in December at A.R.T. / N.Y Theaters in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre.

Shadows tells the story of Lyndsy, a once famous singer and Kensley, as Lyndsy navigates a career comeback, while dealing with her girlfriend Kensley's terminal illness.

The cast for the reading included Liv Kirby (Lyndsy Elle Cooper, appearing as a courtesy of Actors Equity), Hailey Foss (Kensley), Katia Mendoza (Ariana Cooper), Alexandra Rooney (Jessa King), Mari Blake (Tatum) and Carole Real (Stella Anders / Vera Greenway).

The show will be directed by Mr. Laura. Producers on the show will be Mr. Laura, Ms. Kirby, Ms. Foss, Ms. Mendoza and Templar Grace Wright.

The reading featured original songs by Rose Hart, with composition by Philip Lauto. Richard Urquiza stage managed.

For more information, please visits www.shadowstheplay.com

Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading
Liv Kirby and Hailey Foss

Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading
Liv Kirby and Mari Blake

Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading
Liv Kirby, Katia Mendoza and Hailey Foss

Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading
Liv Kirby, Katia Mendoza and Alexandra Rooney

Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading
Liv Kirby and Alexandra Rooney

Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading
Liv Kirby and Katia Mendoza

Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading
Liv Kirby and Carole Real



Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK Photo
Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK
Soft Brain Theatre Company has announced its first fully-devised musical production, Puss in Boots: After Dark, marking Soft Brain Theatre Company's third production. The show was devised in company, with direction by Nicole Tsarouhas and story supervision by Lila Perlman. Puss in Boots: After Dark runs off-Broadway at The Chain Theatre from May 18 to May 28.
Sean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Thea Photo
Sean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in June
The Golden Tenor of Cabaret returns to the stage with a brand new show celebrating the iconic divas from the legendary late Stephen Sondheim’s vast body of work, and bids farewell to the New York stage as he embarks on a film and TV career in Los Angeles. Two-time MAC and BroadwayWorld Award-winning singer Sean Patrick Murtagh fills some pretty big heels in his brand new show, Beautiful Girls: A Tribute to Sondheim’s Divas. 
Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Pla Photo
Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry City
Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) staged readings of 'The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold,' and 'A People's History of Superheroism' at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City, last Saturday which followed the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City. 
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30 Photo
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30
The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 99th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty-the duo's third full-length operetta and the only one to have had its world premiere (in 1879) in New York. Blue Hill Troupe's performances of this iconic work will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS ReadingPhotos: Face To Face Films Presents SHADOWS Reading
April 25, 2023

See photos from the reading of Anthony M. Laura's new play SHADOWS was held at Theaterlab in NYC.
Soft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARKSoft Brain Theatre Company Presents PUSS IN BOOTS: AFTER DARK
April 25, 2023

Soft Brain Theatre Company has announced its first fully-devised musical production, Puss in Boots: After Dark, marking Soft Brain Theatre Company's third production. The show was devised in company, with direction by Nicole Tsarouhas and story supervision by Lila Perlman. Puss in Boots: After Dark runs off-Broadway at The Chain Theatre from May 18 to May 28.
Sean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in JuneSean Patrick Murtagh Takes His Final Bow on the New York Stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in June
April 25, 2023

The Golden Tenor of Cabaret returns to the stage with a brand new show celebrating the iconic divas from the legendary late Stephen Sondheim’s vast body of work, and bids farewell to the New York stage as he embarks on a film and TV career in Los Angeles. Two-time MAC and BroadwayWorld Award-winning singer Sean Patrick Murtagh fills some pretty big heels in his brand new show, Beautiful Girls: A Tribute to Sondheim’s Divas. 
WASHINGTON Comes to the Attic at the TankWASHINGTON Comes to the Attic at the Tank
April 25, 2023

WASHINGTON is an exciting new family drama, by up and coming New York playwright, Eric Rateé. Following Sadie, a young writer returning home for the holidays, as she tries to navigate caring for her bipolar brother, holding together dying friendships with her childhood best friends, and understanding and accepting the true meaning of what it means to be a family.
Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry CityPhotos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry City
April 24, 2023

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) staged readings of 'The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold,' and 'A People's History of Superheroism' at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City, last Saturday which followed the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City. 
share