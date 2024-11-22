Photos: DIVA THERAPY At Theater for the New City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See production photos of the World Premiere of DIVA THERAPY at Theater for the New City.

Five Senior Citizen Las Vegas Drag Queens go to group therapy in the new play DIVA THERAPY, currently running at Theater for the New City until Sunday, November 24. Written by John Mark Lucas, Diva Therapy has played to sold out houses since it's opened on November 7. The play is directed by Joan Kane, produced by Ego Actus Theatre Company.

Las Vegas is tough. Staying a legend in this town can be a drag. Five men in group therapy think their best days are over. But, this being Vegas, the five happen to be Cher, Diana Ross, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, and Liza Minnelli impersonators. Of course.

Diva Therapy features Tim Dietrich, Jim Fitzpatrick, Kevin Fletcher, Clara Francesca, Terry Lee King, Martin Revere, and Tony Triano. The creative team includes set and projection design by Evan Frank, costume design by Billy Little, lighting design by Bruce A! Kraemer, sound design by Roy Chang, and make-up design by Izzy Kitch.

Theater for the New City (Cino Theatre), 155 1st Avenue (Between 9th & 10th Street), New York City, NY 10003. Subways: L to 1st Avenue, 4/6 to Astor Place, F to 2nd Avenue, R/W to 8th Street. Tickets are $18 for general, $12 students/seniors wwwtheaterforthenewcity.net.

John Mark Lucas (playwright) has an undergraduate degree in painting from Guilford College in Greensboro, NC, and a Masters in painting from New York University, in NYC and Venice, Italy. Lucas says, "Diva Therapy is a love letter to gay icons, wrapped around the realities of aging in a world where experience, history and old-school drag are thrown to the curb." John’s dry, wicked humor has seen him through dry, wicked times, and he’s put it all in Diva Therapy, his first play. John lives and works in New York City.

Photo Credit: Theater for the New City



The Cast of DIVA THERAPY

Tim Dietrich, Jim Fitzpatrick

Clara Francesca

Terry Lee King

Tim Dietrich, Martin Revere

Tim Dietrich, Clara Francesca

