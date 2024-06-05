Photos: Baruch Performing Arts Center Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. returned to NYC for a sold out run last month in a production from Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway. See photos from the production below!

The production is made up of 40 young actors who were divided into two casts. Cast members come from throughout New York City and the tri-state area and have a wealth of Broadway, regional theatre, film and television experience.



The principal and ensemble cast included: Caeley Arellano, Donovan Louis Bazemore, Cole Bellorgey, Ruby Blaut, Daisy Brown, Emelia Buslovich, Liam Buslovich, Ava Caulfield, Clara Chen, Robbie Crandall, Mabel Danielian, Aishu Devan, Matthew Eby, August Felsenfeld, Hunter Folks, Joshua Kai Kaplan, Sasha Keehner, Livia Lamon, Titus Landegger, Cason Leavitt, Keatyn Leavitt, Lily Lewinter, Miranda Libanan, Theodore Lowenstein, Sabrina Luc, Veronica Menkov, Portia Mercer, Angelena Nicodemo, Sophia Ritter Lau, Serena Ryoo, Dayla Salazar, Minerva Salie-Semel, Flora Saucier, Ever Brave Savage, Honor Blue Savage, William Schmidt, Sophia Selling, Adam Shteinhauz, Cayden Tan, Dylan Van Der Sande, Mackenzie Wilder and Ella Kade Wong

Beauty and the Beast Jr was Directed and Choreographed by Quentin Madia with Music Direction by Topher Paolucci, Associate Direction by Alex Mandalakis⁣, Set Design by ⁣Carl Tallent⁣, Lighting Design by David Sexton, Costume Design by Izzy McClelland⁣, Sound Design by ⁣Randy Tabor. The Stage Management team included: Stephanie Colavito, ⁣ Rachel McPherson & Michelle Guiot⁣. This production was produced by Marc Tumminelli, Broadway Workshop & Project Broadway.

Performances took place May 10-12 at Baruch Performing Arts Center. Beauty and the Beast Jr was presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International.



For more information visit: www.BroadwayWorkshop.com or www.ProjectBroadway.org

Photo Credit: Angie Gaul



The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Comments