Photos: BAGGAGE AT THE DOOR En Español at The Chain Studio Theater

Dana Aber’s 1-person musical Baggage at the Door recently had a Spanish-language presentation, entitled Equipaje en la Puerta, at the Chain Studio Theater. Equipaje en la Puerta features a new Spanish translation/adaptation by Regina Cedeño and additional translation/adaptations by Paulina de la Parra. Check out photos below!

The workshop reading presentation was produced by Big Thunder Productions NYC, through a generous grant from Gov. Hochul and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). The NYSCA grant enabled creator Dana Aber to continue the play’s mission of destigmatization of conversations and care around mental health.

The Spanish language workshop presentation of Baggage at the Door / Equipaje en la Puerta featured Paulina de la Parra as The Girl, with Dana Aber as the Therapist via video projections. (In a full stage production, the Therapist character would be played by the same actor playing The Girl). Original Direction and dramaturgy by Joe Langworth, with Brent Michael Jones as production manager/lights/sound, and Gabriella Martinez as the Bilingual Assistant Production Manager. Full list of musical, artistic, and design collaborators available on the production website.

Baggage at the Door was most recently seen Off-Bway at AMT Theater. The musical, created by and originally performed by Dana Aber, focuses on one woman's struggle to manage anxiety, triggers, intrusive thoughts, shed self-critical circular thinking and behaviors, and learn anew how to love and value her strengths and her capacity for love. Equally, the show speaks to post-pandemic anxieties about the difficulties of commitments, and fears of making in-person connections, and is about saying yes to healthy possibilities of all kinds. The show looks forward to new opportunities to share its message of hope and healing in multiple languages during the coming new year. www.BaggageattheDoormusical.com.



Paulina de la Parra and Dana Aber (via video projection)

Dana Aber with Paulina de la Parra

