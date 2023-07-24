Photos: A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Opens At The AMT Theater

The show-within-a-show that celebrates fandom, nerd culture, cosplay, Comic-Con, and the world’s most successful film franchise.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Annie-Grace Payne Cast as Lead in World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films Photo 2 Annie-Grace Payne Cast as Lead in World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films
International Puppet Fringe Festival Reveals Complete Programming Schedule Photo 3 International Puppet Fringe Festival Reveals Complete Programming Schedule
Experience the Gripping Drama of THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT at The Chain Theatre Photo 4 Experience the Gripping Drama of THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT at The Chain Theatre

In a galaxy far, far away (Hell’s Kitchen’s newly renovated AMT Theater to be exact) A Musical About Star: Or, Why Star Wars is the Greatest Thing to Ever Happen in the History of the Galaxy Much, Much Better Than Star Trek!, celebrated its triumphant return after being shut down due to the pandemic.  To celebrate, friends from Broadway and beyond came out to celebrate the show-within-a-show that celebrates fandom, nerd culture, cosplay, Comic-Con, and the world’s most successful film franchise. See photos from the show's opening night!

A Musical About Star Wars follows two moronic super fans, Scott (A Gen-X Winger) and Taylor (A Millennial Falcon), who dream of performing their very unauthorized Star Wars musical at New York Comic-Con.  However, dark forces are looming over their production…and her name is Emily.  “Do Scott and Taylor prevail? Does the show make it to Comic-Con?  The answers are less important than the good time you’ll have getting there!” – TheEasy.com.  

Returning to the cast as Scott, the Gen X-Winger, is Taylor Crousore.  Crousore is a co-writer of the show and originated the role of Taylor Off-Broadway and the role of Scott in the Las Vegas company. Stone Mountain will be making his Off-Broadway debut in the role of Taylor.  A recent graduate of CCM, regional credits include Kinky Boots and Jersey Boys at Music Theater Wichita. Also, yes, that is his real name.  Maggie McDowell, who has been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Disaster! rounds out the cast as the political “actor-vist” Emily.  

The show originally opened on May The Fourth in 2019 at Theatre Row and within weeks transferred to the larger (and aptly named) St. Luke’s Theatre.  The show closed prematurely in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, then a Christmas 2021 run was also canceled for the same reasons.  Now, after a 2022 run in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood, the show is thrilled to finally be returning to the Big Apple!  

Created by Tom D’Angora and written by D’Angora, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Foster, the musical features an original score and lyrics by Billy Recce.  The production is directed by Tom and Michael D’Angora, with choreography by Ashley Marinelli. The original cast album is available through Broadway Records.

Presented by Tom and Michael D’Angora, the show is co-produced by Sam Arce, Laura Z. Barkett, Christine Gonzales-DeJohn, Ray DeJohn, Perri Gillon, Maggie Klause, Dawn Luebbe, Thompson Mancuso, Syreeta Molsberry, Jeffrey J. Neuman, Nick Padgett, Thompson Mancuso, and Evan Shultz.

A Musical About Star Wars will play at The AMT Theater located at 354 W 45th St between 8-9th Ave and will play Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 2 and 8 pm. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased through the show's website or by calling 646-543-4385. Day of rush tickets are available through the TodayTix app.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.AMusicalAboutStarWars.com.  



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
ONE WITH THE CURRENT Returns For Fall Run At 36th Street Theatre Photo
ONE WITH THE CURRENT Returns For Fall Run At 36th Street Theatre

A fishing trip during Covid alters the course of one man's life in Daniel Damiano's timely solo show One With the Current which opens on Wednesday, September 13 at the 36th Street Studio Theatre in Manhattan. The play sheds a rarely-seen light on a good man with good intentions, and explores with unusual nuance how one who purely has a desire to provide for his family and serve his community can be misled to partake in the unfathomable.

2
Cris Eli Blak, Emma Denson, and More Among Downtown Urban Arts Festival 2023 Winners Photo
Cris Eli Blak, Emma Denson, and More Among Downtown Urban Arts Festival 2023 Winners

The festival officially kicked off at Joe's Pub on May 5th and began performances on Wednesday, June 7th when two-time Tony Award winner Savion Glover and Tony Award and Grammy Award Nominee Reg E. Gaines came together for a conversation about theater and their Tony Winning Bring in da Noise Bring in da Funk musical.

3
Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Reveals Finalists & Judges; James I Photo
Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Reveals Finalists & Judges; James Ijames Honorary Playwright

Presented by Concord Theatricals, The Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival (OOB), the nation's premier short play competition, has announced that James Ijames (Fat Ham) is this year's honorary Festival playwright.

4
The Garret Theatre Returns For Second Season With Lucas Hnaths ISAACS EYE Photo
The Garret Theatre Returns For Second Season With Lucas Hnath's ISAAC'S EYE

The Greek Cultural Center and The Garret Theatre present 'Isaac's Eye' by Lucas Hnath, which runs September 1st-17th, 2023 at the Greek Cultural Center's Astoria Playhouse. This will be the second full-scale co-production between community mainstay, The Greek Cultural Center, and The Garret Theatre Company, an upstart co-operative organization in Astoria.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Regarding the Disappearance of Amy
Peter Jay Sharp Theater on W 42nd Street (7/27-7/29)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shaw's Candida
Gingold Theatrical Group (7/25-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Flower Power
The Tank NYC (7/26-7/29)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Art in Focus: Basil Kincaid at Rockefeller Center
Rockefeller Center (5/05-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JUMP! with Danny Lipsitz and The Brass Tacks
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (8/01-8/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nevāda Nevada (Rocks In Your Head Records) album release show, Berlin (NYC), Sun July 30
Berlin (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 54 Sings Postmodern Jukebox
54 Below (8/25-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Museum of Modern Art Presents Daily Screenings of Elena López Riera’s Film El Agua
The Museum of Modern Art (7/27-8/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chosen Memories: Contemporary Latin American Art from the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Gift and Beyond
The Museum of Modern Art (4/30-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Borderless
Theaterlab (8/10-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You