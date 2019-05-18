Photo Flash: WELCOME TO MY WORLD Opens Tonight At The Sheen Center

Actionplay's neuro-inclusive musical, Welcome To My World, opens tonight at The Sheen Center. The musical was created by the participants in the company's AIMS (Action Improv Musical) program, a 25-week musical theatre devising workshop.

Welcome To My World runs Saturday, May 18 at 7 pm and Sunday, May 19 at 2 pm at The Sheen Center. The limited run is directed by Executive Director Aaron Feinstein, Artistic Director Gabriel Lit serves as musical director.

Welcome To My World is an original musical that follows a teenage autistic girl named Aliza who is visited by an unexpected guest from another planet. The idea of the show and the theme song was created by actor Natalie Kaiser, a participant on the autism spectrum in Actionplay's AIMS program. The story and songs were devised by the group and reflect many themes the group deals with on! a daily basis including feeling different.

The cast features Alan Basiev, Adelaide Desole, Patrik Gelbart, Shafer Gootkind, Elijah Goring, Ryan Hanna, Karen Isabelle Hara, Natalie Kaiser, Sandy Karpe, Emily Kendall, Ana Meneses, Josh Miller, Max Moore, Garrett Newman, Georgina Ruiz, Ariella Sandberg, Nick Talcott, Nicholas Tangney and Emmalee Weinstein.

The creative/production team includes Assistant Director Sara Morgulis, Assistant Music Director Sarah Morris, and stage management by Anna Whitty.

Performances take place at the Sheen Center Loreto Theater, 18 Bleecker Street (between Mott & Elizabeth Street), New York, NY, 10012. Subways: 4/5/6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette, N/Q/R/W to Prince Street. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $100 for VIP tickets and afterparty on May 18, and are available at www.sheencenter.org/world.

More info is available at www.actionplay.org.





