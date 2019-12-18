Photo Flash: Sven Ratzke's WHERE ARE WE NOW U.S. Premiere At La MaMa ETC

Check out photos from the U.S. premiere of WHERE ARE WE NOW, conceived and performed by Sven Ratzke, with Christian Pabst on grand piano, directed by Dirk Groeneveld, running through December 21 at La MaMa's Downstairs Theatre (66 East 4th Street) in New York City.

Press and audience agree: no other artist comes as close to David Bowie as Sven Ratzke. In an intimate setting of only piano and voice, Ratzke unravels the songs of the master in all their beauty and pureness, and takes you to another universe with his poetic and unique storytelling. Ratzke arrives in NYC with WHERE ARE WE NOW after capturing the hearts of audiences in Berlin, Amsterdam and London.

Additional text written by Philippe Claudel. Costume Design by Thierry Mugler and Armin van Zutphen. Shoes by Jan Jansen.

Remaining performances are Thu 12/19 at 8:30pm, Fri 12/20 at 8:30pm and Sat 12/21 at 8:30pm. Tickets are $25 and $20 for students and seniors (plus $1 facility fee). Purchase online at http://lamama.org/where-are-we-now or by calling 212-352-3101. The running time is approximately two hours including one intermission.

Photo Credit: Hanneke Wetzer





