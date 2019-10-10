Photo Flash: First Look At For Rude Grooms' THE CHANGELING; Creative Team Announced

Queens-based theater troupe Rude Grooms released a first look and full details on the creative team for their Halloween production of The Changeling. The 1622 gothic horror tragicomedy (written by Thomas Middleton and William Rowley) plays The Studio Bar at The Astorian in Astoria and the Plaxall Gallery in Long Island City.

The Changeling is a terrifying yet hilarious tragicomedy of lust, madness, and murder. A young woman plots to kill her fiancé after falling for another man. She persuades a servant, madly in love with her but whom she deplores, to commit the crime. That act of violence begins a cascade of horrors that leave no one unscarred. Experience the play that The Guardian calls "a grisly masterpiece" brought to life through site-specific performance, direct audience engagement, and live music.

The production plays The Astorian from October 24-26th and the Plaxall Gallery October 28-30th at 7:30pm before returning to The Astorian on Halloween, October 31, at 7:30pm and for a special 10pm Moonlight Matinee. Tickets are on sale now at rudegrooms.com. Rude Grooms Patrons (patreon.com/rudegrooms) receive discounts of 10-25% off all tickets and company merchandise, plus exclusive invitations (including the opening night party on October 25), digital content, and behind the scenes access. Groundling (standing) tickets may be reserved for $10; reserved seats available for $25-35 at the Plaxall Gallery and from $15-35 at The Astorian. To buy your tickets or learn more, visit rudegrooms.com

VIP seats are available to all performance and allow for a reserved seat, early entry, and additional pre-show entertainment. Pre-show guest artists will be announced early next week and include live music and comedy.

The production is an interactive and raucous Halloween event. Costumes are strongly encouraged, and every performance will feature a Costume Contest. All participants of the contest will receive a small gift from the company, and the winner gets a signed poster plus additional surprises.

The production is led by Actor-Manager Montgomery Sutton (Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's Globe). In addition to Sutton, the acting ensemble includes Rude Grooms Sharers Daniel Kemper (The Limit of the Tongue, The Daughter's Collective) and Deb Radloff* (Caucasian Chalk Circle, Classic Stage Company) alongside guest artists Elisabeth Ahrens* (Taming of the Shrew, Queens Company), Clio Contogenis (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), Andrew Garrett*, Yael Reich* (Evita, National Tour and Orlando Shakes), John Roque* (Twelfth Night, Leviathan Lab), Jack Sochet* (Cora & Dave Are Getting Older, Ensemble Studio Theatre), Harry Waller* (Much Ado About Nothing, Royal Shakespeare Company), and a special appearance by soprano Alexandra Lang ("A superb singing actress," Voce di meche) alongside pianists Eric Sedgwick & Nora Bartosik.

The production team includes Rude Grooms Associate Artists Kara Arena Original Music), Bridget Bose (Choreographer), and Laura Piccoli (Costume Designer) alongside guest artists Jessica Latour (Associate Producer), Paulina Tobar (Stage Manager), and Kaitlyn Farley and Jared Kirby of New York Combat for Stage & Screen (Fight Direction).

* These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. Equity Approved Showcase.





