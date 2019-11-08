Performances Begin Tonight for BEDLAM's Production of THE CRUCIBLE

Performances begin tonight for BEDLAM's production of Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE featuring Alan Altschuler, Shirine Babb, Rajesh Bose, Truett Felt, Caroline Grogan, Paul Lazar, Susannah Millonzi, Arash Mokhtar, Ryan Quinn, Randolph Curtis Rand, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, John Terry and Eric Tucker.

Tickets for BEDLAM's production of Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE range from $59 - $115, and are available at www.bedlam.org (833-4BEDLAM). The playing schedule is as follows: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Please note there will be no performances Saturday, November 9, Sunday, November 10, and Saturday, November 16 at 2pm, Thursday, November 28 at 8pm, Tuesday, December 24 at 8pm or Wednesday, December 25 at 2pm. There will be added performances Sunday, November 10 at 8pm, and Monday, December 23 at 8pm.

Directed by Eric Tucker, Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE has scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, and casting by Eisenberg and Beans Casting, and opens Thursday, November 21, at the Connelly Theater (220 East Fourth Street), playing a limited seven-week engagement through Sunday, December 29. BEDLAM brings THE CRUCIBLE Off-Broadway following a five-week engagement at The Nora at Central Square Theater in Cambridge, MA.

The Crucible is a 1953 play by American playwright Arthur Miller. It is a dramatized and partially fictionalized story of the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during 1692-93. Miller wrote the play as an allegory for McCarthyism, when the United States government persecuted people accused of being communists. Miller was questioned by the House of Representatives' Committee on Un-American Activities in 1956 and convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to identify others present at meetings he had attended.

Committed to the immediacy of the relationship between the actor and the audience, BEDLAM creates works of theatre that reinvigorate traditional forms in a flexible, raw space, collapsing aesthetic distance and bringing its viewers into direct contact with the dangers and delicacies of life. In this new, fresh, active environment storytelling becomes paramount and the result is a kinetic experience of shared empathy.

WHAT THE CRITICS ARE SAYING ABOUT BEDLAM

"BEDLAM is a band of gifted unknowns who can make theatrical magic in an empty room. No theater troupe in America is doing more creative classical revivals. I believe Eric Tucker is this Country's most talented director of classic Theatre.

Eric is a kind of genius at making theatrical magic in black-box theater spaces." - Wall Street Journal, Terry Teachout

"No troupe in New York these days rides the storytelling momentum of theater more resourcefully

or enthusiastically than BEDLAM." - The New York Times, Ben Brantley

"BEDLAM injects fresh blood and ideas into the theatre community and is all about jolting the audience out of complacency. Eric Tucker's ability to peel away the layers while supporting the emotionalism of a performer makes

you see things with new and less cynical eyes." - Hilton Als, The New Yorker

"Bedlam has made a name for itself with high-energy, small-ensemble reinvigorated classics."

- Sara Holdren, New York Magazine

"Bedlam makes theatre immensely more involving and entertaining for the playgoer who's lucky enough

to secure a seat." - Huffington Post





