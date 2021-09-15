Patrick Kasper Adapts Musical PURPLE RHYMES WITH ORANGE Into Original One-Act

Patrick Kasper has adapted his acclaimed musical PURPLE RHYMES WITH ORANGE into an original, one act, family friendly show: PURPLE RHYMES WITH ORANGE "a colorful play" is now available to be licensed and performed by theater companies. When you purchase the rights, you also get access to the PROworkbook and online performance options.

PURPLE rhymes with ORANGE is the fun-filled story of ORANGE who is seeking his soul mate. To find his true love ORANGE must embark on a whimsical and thought-provoking adventure to fill his TABULA RASA (empty slate) with people places and things.

Along the way, ORANGE meets a colorful cast of characters who share clues to find his soul mate. He encounters YELLOW a "beach granny" , BROWN a punny lumberjack , RED who lacks the ability to rhyme , BLACK an ad man, WHITE a Broadway diva, NEON LEON an aerobic thigh Master, GREEN, a materialistic snotty girl, and finally PURPLE his soul mate.

As ORANGE travels on his fun, comedic, and sometimes meaningful and dramatic escapade he realizes that the lessons he is learning will lead him to a greater understanding of the diversity of is community and give him a greater appreciation for his true love PURPLE.

If your looking for a comforter you can find them all around

To fill your slate with diversity, lay your blanket on the ground

Patch your life together with joy and the life you will have built

Will make room for everyone to share your welcoming quilt

The PROworkbook is an interactive study guide that explores the importance of listening and learning. It provides the tools to develop empathy and understanding toward others and a greater appreciation of the diversity of your community.

It is a *PROprismProduction.

*PROprismProduction is an original artistic piece conceived, written and designed by a multicultural creative team with the intent to promote inclusion by producing the show based on personality and character rather than predetermined bias of race, gender, or beliefs. The production team utilizes "liquid lines" to adapt the show for each cast while keeping the original purpose and meaning for the production.

Production history info available at purplerhymeswithorange.com