Parity Productions Announces List of July Qualifying Productions

Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for July -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "Since its launch in 2016, the program has served over 500 Qualifying Productions and over 1,200 artists. There are so many theatre companies that need and deserve support. We applaud those that practice a 50% hiring standard," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.

To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.

To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.

July's Qualifying Productions are:

At the Black Lake

Previews begin: 07/14/19

07/20/19 - 07/25/19

Necessary Digression

https://atblacklake.brownpapertickets.com/

The Comedian's Tragedy

06/21/19 - 07/06/19

The Access Theater Black Box

https://www.thecomedianstragedy.com/

Collective Noun

Previews begin: 07/18/19

07/20/19 - 08/03/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/collective-noun

A Doll's House: A New Opera

07/11/19 - 07/21/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs

Fairview

Previews begin: 06/02/19

06/13/19 - 07/28/19

Theatre for a New Audience

https://www.tfana.org/current-season/fairview/overview

First By Faith: the Life of Mary McLeod Bethune

Previews begin: 06/28/19

06/30/19 - 07/21/19

The West End Theatre

https://www.firstbyfaith.com/

Hadestown

Previews begin: 03/22/19

04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)

Walter Kerr Theatre

https://www.hadestown.com/

Hannah Senesh

Previews begin: 07/24/19

07/29/19 - 08/18/19

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene

https://nytf.org/hannah-senesh/

Hootenanny Twelfth Night

07/13/19 - 07/28/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs

I'm Just Kidneying

07/13/19 - 07/26/19

59E59 Theaters

https://www.imjustkidneying.com/

In the Green

Previews begin: 06/08/19

06/29/19 - 08/04/19

Claire Tow Theater

https://www.newyorkcitytheatre.com/theaters/claire-tow-theater/in-the-green.php

In the Penal Colony

07/11/19 - 07/28/19

Fourth Street Theatre

https://www.nytw.org/show/in-the-penal-colony/

No One Is Forgotten

07/08/19 - 07/27/19

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

https://wintermiller.com/noif

Not Even the Good Things

07/16/19 -07/27/19

Shiyr Productions

https://www.noteventhegoodthings.com/

OSCAR at The Crown

05/11/19 - 08/25/19

3 Dollar Bill

https://oscaratthecrown.com/

Patience

07/25/19 - 08/03/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/patience

Preexisting Conditions

07/11/19 - 07/28/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/preexisting

Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic

10/13/16 - 08/18/19

New World Stages

http://www.puffstheplay.com/

A Raisin in the Sun

06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)

Harlem Repertory Theatre

Tato Laviera Theatre

http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html

Rinse, Repeat

07/16/19 - 08/17/19

The Perishing Square Signature Center

https://ticketcentral.com/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=9B22461C-4B3A-4FE8-9443-05E9B7715FD6

The Secret Life of Bees

05/12/19 - 07/21/19

Atlantic Theater Company

https://atlantictheater.org/production/the-secret-life-of-bees/

Sistas: The Musical

10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://www.sistasthemusical.com/

Six Years Old

07/13/19 - 07/28/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/six-years-old

Stone

07/26/19 - 08/03/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 09/29/19 (extended)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

Toni Stone

05/23/19 - 08/11/19

Roundabout Theatre Company

Laura Pels Theatre

https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/toni-stone/

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec

05/08/19 - 08/07/19

Bated Breath Theatre Company

https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/

[Veil Widow Conspiracy]

06/07/19 - 07/06/19

Fourth Street Theatre

https://www.nytw.org/show/veil-widow-conspiracy/

Waitress

04/24/16 - TBA

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

Walt Whitman BodyJolt

07/17/19 - 08/03/19

Corkscrew Theater Festival

https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs

What the Constitution Means to Me

Previews begin: 03/14/19

03/31/19 - 08/24/19 (extended)

The Hayes Theater

https://constitutionbroadway.com/

The White Dress

Previews begin: 07/05/19

07/07/19 - 07/20/19

CIA Productions

https://www.thewhitedressplay.com/

Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.

Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You