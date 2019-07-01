Parity Productions Announces List of July Qualifying Productions
Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for July -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "Since its launch in 2016, the program has served over 500 Qualifying Productions and over 1,200 artists. There are so many theatre companies that need and deserve support. We applaud those that practice a 50% hiring standard," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.
To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.
To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.
July's Qualifying Productions are:
At the Black Lake
Previews begin: 07/14/19
07/20/19 - 07/25/19
Necessary Digression
https://atblacklake.brownpapertickets.com/
The Comedian's Tragedy
06/21/19 - 07/06/19
The Access Theater Black Box
https://www.thecomedianstragedy.com/
Collective Noun
Previews begin: 07/18/19
07/20/19 - 08/03/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/collective-noun
A Doll's House: A New Opera
07/11/19 - 07/21/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs
Fairview
Previews begin: 06/02/19
06/13/19 - 07/28/19
Theatre for a New Audience
https://www.tfana.org/current-season/fairview/overview
First By Faith: the Life of Mary McLeod Bethune
Previews begin: 06/28/19
06/30/19 - 07/21/19
The West End Theatre
Hadestown
Previews begin: 03/22/19
04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)
Walter Kerr Theatre
Hannah Senesh
Previews begin: 07/24/19
07/29/19 - 08/18/19
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene
https://nytf.org/hannah-senesh/
Hootenanny Twelfth Night
07/13/19 - 07/28/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs
I'm Just Kidneying
07/13/19 - 07/26/19
https://www.imjustkidneying.com/
In the Green
Previews begin: 06/08/19
06/29/19 - 08/04/19
Claire Tow Theater
https://www.newyorkcitytheatre.com/theaters/claire-tow-theater/in-the-green.php
In the Penal Colony
07/11/19 - 07/28/19
Fourth Street Theatre
https://www.nytw.org/show/in-the-penal-colony/
No One Is Forgotten
07/08/19 - 07/27/19
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater
Not Even the Good Things
07/16/19 -07/27/19
Shiyr Productions
https://www.noteventhegoodthings.com/
OSCAR at The Crown
05/11/19 - 08/25/19
3 Dollar Bill
Patience
07/25/19 - 08/03/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/patience
Preexisting Conditions
07/11/19 - 07/28/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/preexisting
Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic
10/13/16 - 08/18/19
New World Stages
A Raisin in the Sun
06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)
Harlem Repertory Theatre
Tato Laviera Theatre
http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html
Rinse, Repeat
07/16/19 - 08/17/19
The Perishing Square Signature Center
https://ticketcentral.com/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=9B22461C-4B3A-4FE8-9443-05E9B7715FD6
The Secret Life of Bees
05/12/19 - 07/21/19
https://atlantictheater.org/production/the-secret-life-of-bees/
Sistas: The Musical
10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)
http://www.sistasthemusical.com/
Six Years Old
07/13/19 - 07/28/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/six-years-old
Stone
07/26/19 - 08/03/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 09/29/19 (extended)
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
Toni Stone
05/23/19 - 08/11/19
Laura Pels Theatre
https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/toni-stone/
Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec
05/08/19 - 08/07/19
Bated Breath Theatre Company
https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/
[Veil Widow Conspiracy]
06/07/19 - 07/06/19
Fourth Street Theatre
https://www.nytw.org/show/veil-widow-conspiracy/
Waitress
04/24/16 - TBA
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php
Walt Whitman BodyJolt
07/17/19 - 08/03/19
Corkscrew Theater Festival
https://corkscrewfestival.org/downstairs
What the Constitution Means to Me
Previews begin: 03/14/19
03/31/19 - 08/24/19 (extended)
The Hayes Theater
https://constitutionbroadway.com/
The White Dress
Previews begin: 07/05/19
07/07/19 - 07/20/19
CIA Productions
https://www.thewhitedressplay.com/
Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.
Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.
Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.