PaperKids Theater Company Revives John Cariani's LOVE/SICK

The inaugural production of PaperKids Theater Company will be a revival of acclaimed playwright's John Cariani compilation of varied romantic entanglements, Love/Sick is a set of nine short plays ranging from love at first sight to long-time marriage. "The audience watches as couples in realistic situations are disrupted by absurdist impulses, acts of confession, and devilish desires. Rife with insecurity, notions of what "should be," misunderstandings, and more. Basically, LOVE/SICK explores the rise and fall ... and rise again... of love," says Tory Delahunt, a member of PaperKids Theater.

Done in minimalist fashion to enable the text to shine-through, the nine playlets are: "Obsessive Impulsive" featuring Jeff Brackett & Tory Delahunt; "The Singing Telegram" featuring Kristi Donna Ng & Sudheer Gudham; "Uh-Oh" featuring Lucia Bellini & Jeremy Rafal; and "What?!" featuring Shawn Zylberberg & Joseph Segot will all be directed by Carlos Moreno Henninger. "Lunch and Dinner" featuring Sudheer Gudham & Tory Delahunt; "Forgot" featuring Jaimie Wallace & Shawn Zylberberg; and "Where Was I?" featuring Leah Serinksy & Kristi Donna Ng, will be directed by Eric Holgerson. Ruben Vellekoop will handle directing duties for "Destiny" featuring Lucia Bellini & Joseph Segot and "The Answer" featuring Jaimie Wallace and Jeff Brackett.

Love/Sick, a 90-minute production, will be at the Hudson Gild Theatre, 441 W 26th St, New York City, with performances on February 24 @ 9pm; February 26 @ 9pm; and February 29 @ 6:45pm. February 2020 is multi-tale month with a 10-play festival by Planet Connections and a new play by Anthony J. Piccione featuring 12 stories about the American healthcare system, all premiering in NYC that month.





