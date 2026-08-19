PROJECT: LIBRARY Musical to Open Off-Off Broadway With The Sidekick Troupe

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Fresh off BarbieFest and Summerween: A Radio Play Festival, The Sidekick Troupe is producing their next full-length original musical: "Project: Library," coming to NYC this September.

The musical adaptation grew over the years through several readings, including ones held over Zoom, with the Spark Theater Festival, and most recently with Daisy Theatricals, the show's co-producers.

What happens when you don't return a book for twenty years? You owe the library A MILLION DOLLARS. Based on the popular web-series of the same name, this musical is an action packed story full of guns, betrayal, and books. Follow the Battersham librarians' story about the lengths one will take to save an old run-down library.

Starring: Emily "Lee" Simes, Matthew Penalva, Brett Matthew Miller, Samuel James Rider, Fara Faidzan, Pryanka Rasa, Lauren Keffler, Cameron Park-Miller, Mackenzie Grace, Aaron Clark Burstein, Stephen Nickisch, Abril Lopez, Lora Margerum, Liv Byrne, Tearzah Rai, Emily Brady, and Chris Van Liew

Book by Maeve Kelley Baker

Lyrics by Maeve Kelley Baker and Gaby Mank

Music and Composition by Gaby Mank

Director: Maeve Kelley Baker

Music Director & Music Arrangements: Nathaniel Semsen

Stage Manager: Violet Woundy

Assistant Director: Rachel V. Baransky

Dance Choreographer: Alexis "Lexi" Houghton

Assistant Dance Choreographer: Brett Matthew Miller

Fight Choreographer: Mackenzie Grace

Costume Designer: Hannah Herbert-Hunt

Set Designer: Maeve Kelley Baker

Social Media Team: Emily "Lee" Simes, Hannah Herbert-Hunt, Maeve Kelley Baker, & Yordy "Yordles" Rosso

Prop Design Team: Emily "Lee" Simes, Violet Woundy, & Harry Dietrich

Set Construction Lead Team: Andrew Caira, Harry Dietrich, Yordy "Yordles" Rosso

Sound Design Team: Brett Matthew Miller, Andrew Caira, Violet Woundy, & Maeve Kelley Baker

A Musical Adaptation of Tim H Films' "Project: Library" Created by Timothy Hautekiet & Mike Cannon and written by Timothy Hautekiet, Benjamin Cook, Jack Howard & Mike Cannon

Tickets now on sale for performances from Sept 11 through Sept 19. Please inquire for press and industry comps, as well as discounted group sales.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/project-library-tickets-1996484625258

The Sidekick Troupe is a New York-based theatre company committed to three C's: Comedy, Camaraderie, and Collaboration. They were founded in 2019 with the sold-out run of Birds and Bats: A Parody musical and have been bringing laughs to off-off Broadway theater ever since. Over the years they've entertained their audience with pandemic radio plays, zoom theater festivals, and even a sitcom spin-off of Birds and Bats. They've won awards with New York Theater Festival and completed a sold out run last year of "The Girl From Nothing," a YA Dystopian Parody.

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