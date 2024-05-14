PLUTO IS LISTENING by David James Parr to be Presented at FRIGID New York - Under St. Marks Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boundless Theater will present PLUTO IS LISTENING, the mystery-drama written by award-winning playwright David James Parr (Slap & Tickle; Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting; Stranger Interludes) will be presented at FRIGID New York - the independent, non-profit theater company operating UNDER St. Marks Theatre (94 St Marks Place New York, NY 10009), an off-off-Broadway venue in the East Village - this May 17th & 19th, at 7:30 PM.

General Admission Tickets $ 25 HERE

Discounted tickets available at TDF.org (exclusively for the members)

Directed by Sophie Sam (She/Her/Hers) - an NYC-based trans director dedicated to telling stories that elevate and empower the voices of women and the LGBTQIA+ community - PLUTO IS LISTENING is a life-affirming coming-of-age tale shifting through overlapping times and dimensions, and portraying the everlasting power of a friendship orbiting between the blurred lines of past, present and future. The play addresses themes of gender identity, substance abuse and survival.

SYNOPSIS

How far would you go to escape your past?

In the remote town of Pluto, Ohio, lonely outsiders Grace Grady and Benjamin McCoy form an unlikely bond that transcends a series of overwhelming obstacles. Told in a non-linear narrative over the course of 20 years between 2001 and 2021, the story explores the bittersweet trajectory of an intense friendship fueled by alternative substances, colored by coded language and enhanced by blurred realities. How far would you go to escape your past?

BIOGRAPHIES

David has had his plays Pluto Is Listening, Slap & Tickle & Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting produced all across the U.S. including New York, Chicago, Dallas & Provincetown. Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting was made into a film which premiered at the 2019 Manhattan Film Festival winning Best Dramatic Independent Feature. His script Mimi at The 44th Parallel was a finalist at the 2019 Austin Film Festival. He is a two-time winner of The Tennessee Williams Short Fiction Award. www.davidjamesparr.com

David is the co-founder of NYC Boundless Theater company.

SOPHIE SAM (Director).

Sophie is an NYC based trans director and multi-hyphenate artist.

She recently directed Manic Pixie Nightmare by Kimi Handa Brown at the National Women's Theatre Festival in North Carolina, and was recognized with the Jury's Choice for Best Direction. She has directed the world premieres of The Question Game by Ashley Lauren Rogers, and Happiness is Homemade by Quinn Xavier Hernandez.

Her staging of Crystal Skillman's OPEN with Party Claw Productions was touted by Time Out New York as one of the best pieces of live theatre to watch that week. Her work directing Next to Normal by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt at Northern Michigan University was recognized with a Certificate of Merit from KCACTF.

She is an alumna of the National Theater Institute, and has a Bachelor of Science in Theatre and Entertainment Arts from Northern Michigan University. Sophie is a proud member of Ring of Keys.

CAST (Role)

ABDU GARMAZI (Benjamin McCoy).

Abdu is thrilled to blast off with the Cast of Pluto Is Listening. Past theater credits include Pipeline Theater's House Of Telescopes (A.R.T ny) National Queer Theater's Criminal Queerness Festival (Lincoln-Center), Borders (York Theater), Vermillion Million (Teatro Latea), By Association (MPAACT theater) Animals Out of Paper (Theater Wit) and The Realm (Other Theater Company). Film/TV: FBI Most Wanted (CBS/Paramount+), Let Liv (Tribeca Film Fest), As You Like It (Apocalyptic Artist) Kisses and Bullets, What Went Wrong. Shoutout to the fam!

Ashley is an award-winning New York City-based actress, director, and producer. A Mexican-American Texas native, Ashley prides herself on the development of new works, and has found success across the country in independent theatre & film ventures.

Miss Vega is also co-founder of Party Claw Productions, a theatre & film production company specializing in genuine feminist stories, for which she gave a talk-back with the famed Kennedy Center.

Most Recently, Ashley starred in Boundless Theatre's inaugural show Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting by celebrated author and playwright David James Parr. Off-Broadway at Theatre Row, Ashley starred as Ramona in Stephanie Salazar-Amaro's Basic Glitch. Ashley has also lent her talents to various online readings with reputable theatre companies including the League of Professional Theatre Women, The National Women's Theatre Festival, The Skeleton Rep(resents), STAGES Houston, and Company of Fools, to name a few. The world premiere of the New Ohio Theatre's Journey Around My Bedroom that Ashley starred in received a New York Times' Critics' Pick. Ashley also starred in a live-digital production of Crystal Skillman's Open to rave reviews. Her film Psychasthenia - which she assistant directed, co-produced, and starred in - won Best Thriller at the Golden State Film Festival during the film's Hollywood premiere. Well, Ashley..., a digital series she co-created and starred in, was a finalist in the NYC Women's Fund and an Official Selection of the NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival. Ashley also received acclaim for her run as Beth March in Little Women with Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre, where she is an Associated Artist. Ashley graduated Summa Cum Laude and holds a BA in Theatre from Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.

ASHLEY is a proud member of Actors Equity Association and is managed by KPA Talent. @PartyClawProductions @AshleyKristeenVega www.ashleykristeenvega.com

TOMMASO CARTIA (Producer)

Tommaso is a business & communication strategist for talents & brands, artistic director and producer with 20 years experience in the field of entertainment (theater/film), media communications & innovative projects. He is the founder of Boundless Theater, NYC and a published author & journalist with an extensive body of work.

RECENT PRODUCTIONS INCLUDE:

2024 interactive experience "Eleanor Rigby Is Waiting"

2023 queer immersive experience "Slap&Tickle"

2023 nightclub act "Broadway Barfly"

Currently in development:

"Stranger Interludes"

"Boys Meets Girl" (Working Title)

MCKENNA SHELLY (Stage Manager)

McKenna is a stage manager originally from southeastern Pennsylvania. She is a rising Junior studying arts and entertainment management at Pace University. Recently, McKenna assistant stage managed Two Acts one Show with Ramos Dance. Many thanks to Rowan for being the best sister a person could ask for, and Alicia and Matt for all their encouragement.

