New Play About Stonewall SEVENTH AVENUE SOUTH To Debut At New York Theater Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Seventh Avenue South," a new one act play by David Allard, directed by Sean Szak Prasso, will debut at the New York Theater Festival this June. The play stars David Allard, Tony Dempsey, Ali Lebow, Amy Losi, and Caleb Moreno.

The play features a gay couple living in Greenwich Village in the Spring of 1969. It highlights employment and housing discrimination, the importance of the Stonewall Riots and police brutality at gay bars.

"While this play has many important themes, at its heart, it is a story about self- love and acceptance," said playwright David Allard. "It was created to preserve the important history of the leaders in the gay rights movement. I am so excited to have its premiere here in NYC during Pride Month."

"Seventh Avenue South runs from June 3 to June 9th at The New York Theater Festival. Tickets are available here.

Comments