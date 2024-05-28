IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT Comes to Queerly Festival in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laurizarry will present IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT written by Jess Lauricello and directed by Casey Kelly. The production will be presented as part of the 2024 Queerly Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) on Friday, June 21 at 7:00pm. Tickets (up to $25 on a sliding scale) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes.

A party seemingly thrown by no one that you definitely wouldn’t have been invited to full of people that you hate, followed by eternal damnation! Come judge other people for fun. Don’t worry, you totally have every right to. If I Did, You Deserved It, produced by new Gen Z theatre company Laurizarry and directed by Casey Kelly, is a new play from award-losing playwright Jess Lauricello that’s probably a comedy. It’s a new take on No Exit that explores morality, shame, redemption, and generally fumbling the burden of being a person. If you ever wanted to watch a bunch of gay people be awful and go to Hell for every other conceivable reason than being gay, then Lauricello wrote this play for you.

The cast will feature Samson Macdermot (Rhinoceros, American Fruit), Annabella Pritchard (Meg, Hamlet), Luis Feliciano (The Climate Fables), Padraig Bond (The Climate Fables, Hamlet), Jaixa Irizarry (Lear, Americano, Emojiland), Pedro Vierre (Replaced!), Kristen Hoffman (The Climate Fables), and Joe Morris (The Importance of Being Earnest, The Threepenny Opera)

The creative team includes Jess Lauricello (Playwright), Casey Kelly (Director), Laurizarry (Producer), Hunter McIlvain (Stage Manager), Jack Jewell (Lighting Designer), Jaixa Irizarry (Costume Designer), Claudia Zajic (Sound Designer), Bella Saban (Props Designer), Haley Lopes (Dramaturg), and Monika Orzelowski (Script Consultant).

Jess Lauricello (playwright) (she/they) is an NYC-based playwright, theatre director, indie theatre and film producer, dramaturg, actor, and tree-hugger who believes in you and aliens. She is the Co-Artistic Director of Laurizarry, a Gen Z theatre company making weird and subversive theatre on a dime. She writes plays and creates theatre in some sort of mad attempt to discover herself and her relationship to the world around her. She helps run and stage manages QUICK + DIRTY at Brick Aux in New York. Some recent credits include: IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT (playwright), NARROWSBURG (stage manager), REPLACED! (playwright/director/producer), DENIZENS (producer), OPEN (producer), ZEUS IV (stage manager), PARTY TIME (director), LASAGNA (dramaturg), and SWEAT (assistant stage manager). @jesslauricello @laurizarry

Casey Kelly (director) is a theatre artist committed to cultivating community and telling new stories. Follow them on instagram to keep up with their latest projects and soul searching: @thecaseykelly

Laurizarry is an indie theatre company founded by emerging playwright/producers Jaixa Irizarry, Jess Lauricello, and Pedro Vierre to create the next generation of theatre on a dime. They met at Hunter College when Lauricello cast Irizarry and Vierre in her production of Harold Pinter’s PARTY TIME, and have chosen to work together ever since. Lauricello produced OPEN, the first workshop production of a play-in-progress written by Irizarry unabashedly and unapologetically exploring female sexuality, and this marked the beginning of a producer-writer team dedicated to uplifting, supporting, and producing new, subversive, and refreshing work from playwrights of underrepresented and marginalized groups. Since then, they have produced a staged reading of Lauricello’s new play IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT (dir. Casey Kelly) at Harvest Cyclery on a budget of nothing.

Founded in 2014, Queerly is FRIGID New York’s annual celebration of LGBTQA+ artists. Queerly strives for diversity on and off stage, seeking out queer teams and artists of all kinds as well as a wide range of shows and performances. Our goal is to provide a space for queer artists who’ve rarely or never seen their identities portrayed on stage to be able to represent themselves and tell their stories their way, as well as to provide a space for queer celebration, pride, and strength. Curated by FRIGID New York Co-Artistic Director, Jimmy Lovett.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

Comments