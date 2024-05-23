Kim Sava Will Lead Workshop of DANCE NIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kim Sava (Beetlejuice) will star in the developmental workshop of Dawn Powell’s DANCE NIGHT, written by Kevin P. Hill (On The Twentieth Century, Guys and Dolls) with original music composed by stage & screen composer, Zev Burrows.

The original workshop will be presented as part of The University of Central Florida’s Pegasus Play Lab, under the direction of the Artistic Director of Theatre, Julia Listengarten.

Set during the 1930s, DANCE NIGHT delves into the unbreakable connection between a mother and her son as they try to survive in a world full of shattered dreams. Caught in a never-ending dance between their aspirations and the harsh reality of life in a small town, Elsinore and Morry long for a way out of the darkness surrounding them. The bond between a mother and son is unique and enduring, unaffected by time or distance. It is the purest form of love, unconditional and unwavering. It understands every situation and forgives any mistake without question.

DANCE NIGHT explores a New Medium of storytelling through a symphony of movement and emotion, utilizing the power of dance.

Playwright Kevin P. Hill shares, “It is the weaving of words and movement, the blur of fantasy and reality, a kaleidoscope of sensations and emotions that draw the audience into a new world of expression and escape.”

The workshop will be directed by Michael D. Jablonski (Matilda) and is supported by Development Producer, Ashley Kate Adams (La Cage Aux Folles) of AKA Studio Productions (Gay Bride of Frankenstein).

For tickets and information Visit: https://performingarts.cah.ucf.edu/theatre/pegasus-playlab/

Comments