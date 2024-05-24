Geoffrey Horne and Alec Baldwin Will Co-Direct Free Performances of MACBETH in June

The production plays inside the open-air walls of Castle Clinton from June 13-23, 2024.

By: May. 24, 2024
Geoffrey Horne and Alec Baldwin Will Co-Direct Free Performances of MACBETH in June
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lower Manhattan's Shakespeare Downtown will present free performances of Shakespeare's "Macbeth," co-directed by Geoffrey Horne and Alec Baldwin. The fully-realized production of this timeless tragedy of ambition and hubris plays inside the open-air walls of Castle Clinton from June 13-23, 2024 on Thursdays-Sundays at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free and available at the door of Castle Clinton National Monument at the Battery at 5:45 p.m. on the day of the performance.

Set in 11th century Scotland, this captivating classic follows the journey of Macbeth, a valiant general whose thirst for power and unchecked ambition leads him down a path of witches, betrayal, murder, guilt, and consequence.

Says co-director Baldwin, "I've had the great fortune of being Geoffrey Horne's student and friend since 1979. I have long admired Shakespeare Downtown's work and look forward to working on this project with him."

The company includes: *Billie Andersson, Ramiro Batista, *Craig Braun, Rickard Claeson, *Alfredo Diaz, Chase Erwin, Gjermund Gjesme, Monte Greene, Zack Ignoffo, Jade India Kelly, Sarah Anne Long, Evan Olson, Jazz-Ella Reveilleau, Richard-John Seikaly, Scarlett Strasberg, Alexander Thomas, Juan Pablo Toro, Chantal Van Zyl, Marco Villard, Bryce Washington.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association / AEA approved showcase




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos