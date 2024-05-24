Geoffrey Horne and Alec Baldwin Will Co-Direct Free Performances of MACBETH in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lower Manhattan's Shakespeare Downtown will present free performances of Shakespeare's "Macbeth," co-directed by Geoffrey Horne and Alec Baldwin. The fully-realized production of this timeless tragedy of ambition and hubris plays inside the open-air walls of Castle Clinton from June 13-23, 2024 on Thursdays-Sundays at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free and available at the door of Castle Clinton National Monument at the Battery at 5:45 p.m. on the day of the performance.

Set in 11th century Scotland, this captivating classic follows the journey of Macbeth, a valiant general whose thirst for power and unchecked ambition leads him down a path of witches, betrayal, murder, guilt, and consequence.

Says co-director Baldwin, "I've had the great fortune of being Geoffrey Horne's student and friend since 1979. I have long admired Shakespeare Downtown's work and look forward to working on this project with him."

The company includes: *Billie Andersson, Ramiro Batista, *Craig Braun, Rickard Claeson, *Alfredo Diaz, Chase Erwin, Gjermund Gjesme, Monte Greene, Zack Ignoffo, Jade India Kelly, Sarah Anne Long, Evan Olson, Jazz-Ella Reveilleau, Richard-John Seikaly, Scarlett Strasberg, Alexander Thomas, Juan Pablo Toro, Chantal Van Zyl, Marco Villard, Bryce Washington.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association / AEA approved showcase

