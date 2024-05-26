FAMOUS TONIGHT To Play Brooklyn Clown Festival This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wendi Wynazz (San Francisco Comedienne of the Year) brings "Famous Tonight" to New York City audiences for the first time EVER.

FAMOUS TONIGHT is co-created and directed by Deanna Fleysher (Or Butt Kapinski & Method Prixx fame.) The NYC premiere was selected for the Down to Clown Festival (274 MORGAN AVE #201| BROOKLYN) in East Williamsburg.

Performances run May 27th at 8:30PM, May 29th at 7PM, May 31st at 8:30PM, and June 1st 7pm, and June 2nd at 8:30pm.

General Admission Tickets $ 20 HERE. Discounted tickets are available at TDF.org (exclusively for the members).

