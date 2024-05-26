FAMOUS TONIGHT To Play Brooklyn Clown Festival This Week

Performances run May 27th at 8:30PM, May 29th at 7PM, May 31st at 8:30PM, and June 1st 7pm, and June 2nd at 8:30pm.

By: May. 26, 2024
FAMOUS TONIGHT To Play Brooklyn Clown Festival This Week
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Wendi Wynazz (San Francisco Comedienne of the Year) brings "Famous Tonight" to New York City audiences for the first time EVER.

FAMOUS TONIGHT is co-created and directed by Deanna Fleysher (Or Butt Kapinski & Method Prixx fame.) The NYC premiere was selected for the Down to Clown Festival (274 MORGAN AVE #201| BROOKLYN) in East Williamsburg.

Performances run May 27th at 8:30PM, May 29th at 7PM, May 31st at 8:30PM, and June 1st 7pm, and June 2nd at 8:30pm.

General Admission Tickets $ 20 HERE. Discounted tickets are available at TDF.org (exclusively for the members).




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos