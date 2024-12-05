PLEASE: A Musical Comedy Show is Coming To The Parkside Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Come celebrate the holiday season with a cabaret about closeted moms, evil dog owners, grifter therapists, and other characters that make up the tapestry of a bewildered upper crust at PLEASE, a "completely hilarious and very neurotic" musical comedy show by multi-hyphenate comedian Gabi Shiner (Reductress, Late Stage Live!, Brooklyn Comedy Collective).

The show, which was previously part of The Tank's Please Clap Theater/Comedy festival in February 2024, will go up at The Parkside Lounge on Thursday December 12 (doors 6:30, show 7). Featuring an opening set from comedian Gus Laughlin (CAMP at Ars Nova, Lisa!).

Drawing from a wide range of influences, from the Shangri-Las to Bikini Kill to the Pussycat Dolls, PLEASE uses musical genre as a vehicle for exposing who and how we aim to please and are taught to please others. Perfect for fans of 70s piano pop, tight choreo, and spilling secrets at family reunions.

