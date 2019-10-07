PIE LESSONS By Carrie Robbins To Have World Premiere At FringeNYC

Broadway costume designer turned playwright, Carrie Robbins, will present the world premiere of her latest work, PIE LESSONS, with her production company Days of the Giants, Oct. 25-Nov. 3 as part of THE N.Y. INTERNATIONAL FRINGE FESTIVAL at Metropolitan Playhouse (220A East 4th Street) in Manhattan. PIE LESSONS, directed by Jonathan Cerullo, debuts this fall having previously received a staged-reading last spring at Theater for the New City as part of Crystal Field, Exec. Artistic Director's Scratch Night. Pie will be served!

Described as a "patriotic and pavlovian tale with pie," PIE LESSONS - depicts the story of little Gloria Levski who just wants a piece of pie. Not the sliver of pie her dad usually gives her after supper, but a generous, glorious plate-filling piece of pie. However, her father, Mr. Levski is more concerned that his young daughter be motivated and focused on her evening lessons. Mr. Levski, a teacher of political science & history from "the old country", knows that those who don't learn from the past are doomed to repeat it; and driven for her desire for something sweet - Gloria devours every lesson whole.

PIE LESSONS is a private view into how powerful a grip an immigrant's background has on a man, and how it shapes his behavior, perhaps even years after he crossed the ocean. PIE LESSONS is served with traditional klezmer music, fresh pie at every performance and a generous dollop of unabashed patriotism that perhaps only a foreigner could muster.

Carrie Robbins (Playwright) is an award-winning artist. In 2012, she received the TDF/Irene Sharaff Lifetime Achievement Award for her body of work as a costume designer both off and on Broadway. She is a two-time Tony Award nominee, and has received four Drama Desk Awards, a Maharam, Hewes and LA Dramalogue awards. Most recently, Carrie's playwriting talents were recognized with an Outstanding Original Short Script nomination from the New York Innovative Theatre Awards for her tale about an ancient dragon - THE DRAGON GRISWYND at Theater for the New City. She is known for her strength & skill of character drawing, which may have presaged her interest in character writing. Additional details available at www.carrierobbinsdesignageinc.com.

The cast of PIE LESSONS includes: Alyssa Marvin (School of Rock, Annie), Robert Meksin (Duck, The Canterville Ghost), and Jenne Vath (Galas, Small Craft Warnings).

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased available at: https://fringenyc.org/basic_page.php?venue=3





