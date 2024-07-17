PAUL Will Stage a One Night Only Benefit Performance of GOAT RODEO

PAUL Will Stage a One Night Only Benefit Performance of GOAT RODEO
PAUL, an independent theater company founded earlier this year, is celebrating its inauguration and raising funds for upcoming productions with a free performance of Goat Rodeo, an original devised work, presented as a part of The Dogteam Theatre Project's After Dark series.

PAUL is an artist-led company that develops new dramatic works from distinctive, emerging theatrical voices, favoring works featuring unusual settings, colorful characters, and bold creative vision - with an eye to "entertain first, and ask questions later."

The Dogteam Theatre Project's After Dark series provides a platform for new and developing work, readings, workshops and cabarets in the timeslot following evening performances of their 2024 summer repertory season - which this year features La Viuda by Maria Irene Fornes and A Hundred Circling Camps by Sam Collier.

Goat Rodeo will be performed on August 2, 2024 at 9:30PM at Atlantic Stage 2, 330 W 16th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues). The show will follow the 7:00PM performance of Sam Collier's A Hundred Circling Camps (which we hope you will attend). However, admission to Goat Rodeo is separate and not contingent on attendance at Camps.

Admission to Goat Rodeo is free; donations are encouraged.

RSVPs recommended: https://form.jotform.com/241826745646163

Featuring: Aaron Roitman, Caitlyn Marr, Emily Ma, Gibson Grimm, Jacob Morton, Lana Meyer, Murphy Baker

To learn more or make a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.wearepaul.org or follow PAUL on Instagram at @we_are_paul



Videos