PAUL Will Stage a One Night Only Benefit Performance of GOAT RODEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PAUL, an independent theater company founded earlier this year, is celebrating its inauguration and raising funds for upcoming productions with a free performance of Goat Rodeo, an original devised work, presented as a part of The Dogteam Theatre Project's After Dark series.

PAUL is an artist-led company that develops new dramatic works from distinctive, emerging theatrical voices, favoring works featuring unusual settings, colorful characters, and bold creative vision - with an eye to "entertain first, and ask questions later."

The Dogteam Theatre Project's After Dark series provides a platform for new and developing work, readings, workshops and cabarets in the timeslot following evening performances of their 2024 summer repertory season - which this year features La Viuda by Maria Irene Fornes and A Hundred Circling Camps by Sam Collier.

Goat Rodeo will be performed on August 2, 2024 at 9:30PM at Atlantic Stage 2, 330 W 16th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues). The show will follow the 7:00PM performance of Sam Collier's A Hundred Circling Camps (which we hope you will attend). However, admission to Goat Rodeo is separate and not contingent on attendance at Camps.

Admission to Goat Rodeo is free; donations are encouraged.

RSVPs recommended: https://form.jotform.com/241826745646163

Featuring: Aaron Roitman, Caitlyn Marr, Emily Ma, Gibson Grimm, Jacob Morton, Lana Meyer, Murphy Baker

To learn more or make a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.wearepaul.org or follow PAUL on Instagram at @we_are_paul

Comments