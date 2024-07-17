PAUL Will Stage a One Night Only Benefit Performance of GOAT RODEO

paul theater company to debut original work at dogteam theatre project’s after dark series
PAUL, an independent theater company founded earlier this year, is celebrating its inauguration and raising funds for upcoming productions with a free performance of Goat Rodeo, an original devised work, presented as a part of The Dogteam Theatre Project's After Dark series.
PAUL is an artist-led company that develops new dramatic works from distinctive, emerging theatrical voices, favoring works featuring unusual settings, colorful characters, and bold creative vision - with an eye to "entertain first, and ask questions later."
The Dogteam Theatre Project's After Dark series provides a platform for new and developing work, readings, workshops and cabarets in the timeslot following evening performances of their 2024 summer repertory season - which this year features La Viuda by Maria Irene Fornes and A Hundred Circling Camps by Sam Collier.
Goat Rodeo will be performed on August 2, 2024 at 9:30PM at Atlantic Stage 2, 330 W 16th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues). The show will follow the 7:00PM performance of Sam Collier's A Hundred Circling Camps (which we hope you will attend). However, admission to Goat Rodeo is separate and not contingent on attendance at Camps.
Admission to Goat Rodeo is free; donations are encouraged.
RSVPs recommended: https://form.jotform.com/241826745646163
Featuring: Aaron Roitman, Caitlyn Marr, Emily Ma, Gibson Grimm, Jacob Morton, Lana Meyer, Murphy Baker
To learn more or make a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.wearepaul.org or follow PAUL on Instagram at @we_are_paul
Videos