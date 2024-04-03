PASSING & FAILING IN PARADISE by Tori Barron to be Presented at Playful Substance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playful Substance will continue its 23-24 production season with Passing & Failing in Paradise by Tori Barron, a new play that shares and celebrates the joy, anxiety and absurdity of transition.

Passing & Failing in Paradise will run for 10 performances, Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:00 pm, May 7 - May 18, 2024 at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th Street, 4th floor, New York, NY 10018).

Passing & Failing in Paradise is a wholly independent production of Playful Substance utilizing The Factory Series @ Chain Theatre rental program.

About Passing & Failing in Paradise:



Transition is weird. Hawaii is weird.

Sean Spicer totally belongs in this play.

Change my mind.

-Tori Barron

Passing & Failing in Paradise will be directed by Bree O’Connor with a full cast to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Passing & Failing in Paradise by Tori Barron are $35 general admission, $25 for students. Tickets and Production Information can be accessed at our.show/passingandfailing

Tickets go on sale to the general public April 15, 2024. For access to presale ticket deals, sign up for our email list:http://eepurl.com/dpyNfL

Passing & Failing in Paradise was developed through Playful Substance’s weekly Writers’ Group, an ongoing, feedback and accountability group for playwrights and screenwriters at all levels of experience. Playful Substance offers writing mentorship, developmental readings and workshops along with unique opportunities to present new works through annual community events such as Play Date and Pithy Party. Our weekly Writers’ Group is offered throughout the year on Tuesday evenings both in-person and online. We also offer a monthly Writers’ Group for Caregivers (online only) the third Saturday of each month. For more information, email Bree O’Connor at artisticdirector@playfulsubstance.com.

The Factory Series @ Chain Theatre, provides renters with production support which may include subsidized space, rehearsal studios, and equipment and the overarching marketing, publicity, and technology enhancements for the theater.

For further information about our company, visit playfulsubstance.com or contact Artistic Director, Bree O’Connor at artisticdirector@playfulsubstance.com.