PAJAMA TALKS To Open At Chain Theatre's One Act Festival in February

A play about platonic love, figuring out life, and existential conversations in the middle of the night.
Pajama Talks by Sofia Tarczy-Hornoch will be presented at the Chain Theatre's One Act Festival on February 18th at 5pm, February 23rd at 8:30pm, and February 28th at 6:30pm.
DIRECTORS: BreLynn Mellen and Sebastian Zuniga
CAST
Ariana Pérez (Orange is the New Black)
Kira Mahealani Stone (The Wolves, A Chorus Line)
Sofia Tarczy-Hornoch (Romeo and Juliet, The House of Bernarda Alba)
Sylvie Tamar (It Isn't Easy, No Strings Attached)
Ticket Link: Click Here
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pajamatalksofficial/
Childhood best friends relive the memories of their own sleepovers. A play about platonic love, figuring out life, and existential conversations in the middle of the night. content warning: suicide
Videos
