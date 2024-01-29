PAJAMA TALKS To Open At Chain Theatre's One Act Festival in February

A play about platonic love, figuring out life, and existential conversations in the middle of the night.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

PAJAMA TALKS To Open At Chain Theatre's One Act Festival in February

Pajama Talks by Sofia Tarczy-Hornoch will be presented at the Chain Theatre's One Act Festival on February 18th at 5pm, February 23rd at 8:30pm, and February 28th at 6:30pm.

DIRECTORS: BreLynn Mellen and Sebastian Zuniga

CAST

Ariana Pérez (Orange is the New Black)

Kira Mahealani Stone (The Wolves, A Chorus Line)

Sofia Tarczy-Hornoch (Romeo and Juliet, The House of Bernarda Alba)

Sylvie Tamar (It Isn't Easy, No Strings Attached)

Ticket Link: Click Here

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pajamatalksofficial/

Childhood best friends relive the memories of their own sleepovers. A play about platonic love, figuring out life, and existential conversations in the middle of the night. content warning: suicide




